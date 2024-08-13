Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fundraising efforts for legendary music hotbed The Bunker have been boosted by a £2,300 contribution from Sunderland Music City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bunker has received a timely boost from Sunderland Music City. | 3rd party

The Bunker launched an appeal after discovering leaks in the building. The venue needs £30,000 to repair its dilapidated roof and make other improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Music City has pledged to match the funds already raised by The Bunker, bringing the current total to almost £5,000.

The Stockton Road venue has been offering affordable and accessible music services since 1980, supporting emerging bands which at times have included the likes of The Futureheads and Field Music.

It also hosts gigs and provides training and opportunities for the wider community, particularly those from underserved or disadvantaged backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has so far raised £2,300 so far through benefit gigs and small donations. Sunderland Music City hopes that its match donation will inspire other local businesses to chip in.

Led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, Sunderland Music City is bidding to gain Music City Status for Sunderland, to make the city a globally recognised music hub.

MAC Trust chair Paul Callaghan said: “The Bunker is an incredible piece of Sunderland’s cultural history and our city’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sheer number of people they’ve helped nurture is phenomenal, and it deserves everyone’s support so that it can continue doing that fantastic mission.

“The Bunker team works extremely hard to deliver these unique and invaluable services, and they deserve better than working around buckets of rainwater.

“Our donation is a small price to pay to help secure the future of this iconic building. Sunderland is a music city and places like The Bunker will play a huge part in our efforts to showcase that on a global stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bunker MD Kenny Sanger said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Sunderland Music City for their donation. We’ve still got a long way to go, and hopefully this act of generosity will really get the ball rolling so we can start bringing the building back to its best.

“Music is such a big part of our community, and all we at The Bunker want is to be able to keep supporting that community, keep providing these services to people who want to access them and keep championing Sunderland’s position as a music city.

“Preferably without being rained on.”