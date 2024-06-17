Sunderland double photography exhibition covers 50 years of industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exhibition of the work of a renowned British artist and industrial photographer opens across two Sunderland venues in July.

Fixing Time, the work of Ian Macdonald, is in Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens and Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) in the National Glass Centre.

Middlesbrough-born Ian’s work is at the Museum from July 20 to January 4. The NGCA exhibition is from July 20 to November 3.

Fixing Time explores 50 years of Ian’s work. His photographic career has been dedicated to documenting life, the evolution of working-class communities and the rise and fall of industry in Teesside and Cleveland.

Ian’s work has featured in numerous exhibitions across the UK, including The Royal Academy, The Photographers Gallery and the Serpentine Gallery in London.

Fixing Time incorporates lesser explored but equally significant facets of his photographic practice, including unseen portraits captured in secondary schools across England over a span of 35 years.

The exhibition at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens spotlights key photographic series such as Heavy Industry, Smith’s Dock Shipyard, Redcar Blast Furnace, and School Portraits.

Meanwhile, the exhibition at NGCA delves into other significant series like The River Tees Estuary, Greatham Creek, and People, Towns and Portraits.

Ian’s work is held in public and private art collections globally, including the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Danish Royal Library in Copenhagen, the Navigation Foundation in Boston, the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, the Shipley Art Gallery in Gateshead and the MIMA Collection in Middlesbrough.

Jon Weston, curator of Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, said: “Ian’s extensive body of work aligns with the tradition of British documentary photography that emerged during the mid 1970s and into the 1980s, a period marked by huge political shifts and social upheaval.

“Ian took his first photograph aged six – using a Box Brownie to take a picture of his parents. Distinctive in his approach, Ian developed a unique style using traditional black-and-white film and print-making techniques.

“This distinctive aesthetic not only reflects his artistic prowess but also signifies his growing confidence in employing photography as a tool to address the pressing issues observed and lived during that transformative era.”