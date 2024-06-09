SAFC Foundation of Light's announces summer holidays 2024 programme
Sunderland AFC's charitable arm, Foundation of Light, has unveiled its Summer 2024 programme for the school holidays.
Always a hit with children and their parents, the summer courses give young people the opportunity to stay active and develop their skills while they're off school.
From July 22, This year’s courses will cover a wide range of programmes at the Beacon of Light and at Washington Millennium Centre, plus County Durham venues including Peterlee and Stanley.
The programme has new activities, with something for people of all ages and abilities across varied interests from football to baking, multi-sports to engineering.
The foundation offers five good reasons why summer holiday courses could be perfect for your child:
A chance to make new friends. Holiday courses provide an excellent opportunity for young people to socialise with people their age over the school holidays when isolation from friends can be a real issue.
Stay active and exercise. Keeping children active during the summer months is crucial for their physical health and overall well-being. Foundation of Light summer courses offer a variety of engaging activities designed to get kids moving.
Learn and develop skills. Whether it’s football with the foundation’s UEFA and FA qualified coaches, baking in the Beacon’s Ministry of Food kitchen, or the unique candle and wax making course, children will have a chance to develop their skills, or learn something new.
Keep safe. Safeguarding is a priority at the Foundation of Light. With trained professionals overseeing all activities, children can enjoy their activities in a safe environment.
Support the Foundation of Light. Proceeds from the courses go straight back into supporting the charity and its programmes, delivering life-changing work across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.
Jamie Wright, Foundation of Light managing director, said: “We’re helping families get organised a lot earlier this summer as demand has been high for our courses during the school holidays.
“We’re hoping there’s something for everyone with some brand new sessions; as well as some new venues across the North East, including Washington Millennium Centre and Beamish Football Centre.”
To book and for more information, visit www.foundationoflight.co.uk.
