Watch as children with special educational needs and disabilities enjoy a free family fun day at the Beacon of Light

‘Isaac is autistic and doesn’t normally like going to different places but he has really enjoyed it’
By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:37 BST
Hundreds of children across the city with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have been enjoying a free family fun day of sports and activities at the Beacon of Light.

Nic Smith with her son Harvey, nephew Sam Ogle and Skye the therapy dog.Nic Smith with her son Harvey, nephew Sam Ogle and Skye the therapy dog.
Children with whole host of physical challenges as well as those on the autistic spectrum and with severe learning difficulties were able to take part in an array of activities including exploring a fire engine and ambulance, riding specially adapted bikes, trampolining, listening to stories, dancing, and face painting.

Durham Cricket Club and staff from the Beacon of Light were also on hand to lead an array of sporting activities including football, cricket and table tennis.

The youngsters could also play with sensory toys, meet Skye the therapy dog as well as take part in an animal handling session including lizards, tortoises and a snake.

Oliver, Isaac, Lucas and Gracie with the hedgehog.Oliver, Isaac, Lucas and Gracie with the hedgehog.
The Huggins family were one of those enjoying meeting the animals with children Oliver, Isaac, Lucas and Gracie handling a hedgehog.

Mum Michaela Huggins, 34, said: “It has been a really good event and the children have really enjoyed seeing the fire engine and handling the animals.

“Isaac is autistic and doesn’t normally like going to different places but he has really enjoyed it.

“Holiday periods can be expensive, particularly when you have more than one child to entertain, and so the fact this is free is great.”

Nic Smith was attending the fun day with her sons Blake, 10, and Harvey, 6, who is autistic and was enjoying playing with the sensory toys and meeting Skye the therapy dog.

Harvey Smith, 6, playing with some of the sensory toys.Harvey Smith, 6, playing with some of the sensory toys.
She said: “The kids have absolutely loved it. Harvey has loved the sensory toys as it really relaxes him.

“When you have kids with additional needs it can often be harder to be in the house and so it’s great to have these events to get out and enjoy, particularly when they are free.”

The event, now in its third year, was organised by the Sunderland Parent Carer Forum who were established in 2007 and are funded by the Department for Education to support provision for children with SEND in Sunderland.

Co Chair of the group, Anitta Cutts, whose own daughter is autistic and has learning difficulties, said: “These sort of events are vital during the school holiday periods to ensure children with SEND don’t feel isolated.

“Today’s event is also being attended by their siblings and it just really brings the whole family together.”

Maureen Morris OBE (left) and Anitta Cutts.Maureen Morris OBE (left) and Anitta Cutts.
Volunteer Maureen Morris OBE added: “These sort of events are massively important for families who have children with SEND. As well as all the activities for the children to enjoy, there are also a range of organisations to offer information and guidance to parents to get greater help for their children.”

The mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, consort Harry Trueman and Maureen Morris OBE.The mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, consort Harry Trueman and Maureen Morris OBE.
The fun day was also attended by the city’s mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, who even joined in a conga dance with the children and parents.

Cllr Trueman said: “This is a great event and it’s lovely to see families coming together, which is really important.

“The fact it’s free is great as I know from taking my grandson out, just how expensive it can be for parents.”

The sensory toys were donated by Northumbria Police.

