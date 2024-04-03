Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted inspectors said pupils “thrive” at St John Boste Catholic Primary School in Washington after judging the school to outstanding in all areas following its latest inspection.

Inspectors highlighted how staff at the school have high aspirations for the children and “expect them to achieve excellence”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also commended the school on the holistic development of the children who “are well-rounded individuals who contribute to wider society” and when leaving in Year 6 are “ready for the next stage of their education”.

St John Boste Catholic Primary School has been judged as outstanding in all areas by Ofsted. Photograph: Google

Lead inspector Helen Haunch was fulsome in her praise of the school’s “ambitious and stimulating” curriculum and in particular the emphasis placed on developing children’s literacy.

She said: “Reading in this school is at the heart of ensuring that all pupils achieve well. Phonics begins in the first week of children starting school and the teachers have regular staff training and become experts in the teaching of early reading.

“The school boldly chose to introduce a unique and rigorous curriculum to ensure pupils achieve well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The content includes highly ambitious vocabulary in all areas and pupils respond well to this.

“For example, they learn how to be a historian or scientist while remembering key knowledge and vocabulary that they will need in future. “School leaders ensure that staff receive high-quality training and teachers deliver the curriculum with confidence and consistency, including those subject areas that have been recently introduced.”

Ms Haunch also commended the school on its extracurricular provision.

She added: “A variety of extra-curricular opportunities, both during and after school, allows pupils to develop different interests and skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils enjoy netball, dance and gymnastics clubs, among others. They can also learn to play musical instruments.

“Staff make the most of the local area to enhance learning opportunities. A range of visitors to the school also adds depth to the curriculum.

“Pupils also have a wealth of opportunities that enable them to develop character and a sense of social justice.

“Leaders go beyond the norm to ensure that pupils become active and thoughtful members of society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Haunch also highlighted how the school has recently introduced a nursery and described how the children have “settled in well and are making fast progress through high-quality teaching and clear routines”.

The inspection team also commended the pupils for their “exemplary behaviour” and being engaged and attentive during lessons.

Children with special educational needs and disabilities are identified quickly and provision for these pupils was described as effective.