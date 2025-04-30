Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Race Across the World will be continuing with its second leg this week 🌍

Race Across the World continues on the BBC this week.

The five teams are aiming to reach the southernmost tip of India.

But what time will the next episode be on TV?

It is almost time for another instalment of Race Across the World. The beloved BBC show is airing weekly on the broadcaster.

Viewers were introduced to the five teams competing to win £20,000 by making it to the final destination first. They started on the Great Wall of China last week and will be travelling more than 14,000km to the southernmost tip of India.

But when exactly is the next episode on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Race Across the World’s next episode?

Fin and Sioned - Race Across the World 5 | BBC/ Studio Lambert

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The teams set out on their journey to the second checkpoint in Sanya, one of China's most southerly cities, located on Hainan Island.

“To get there, the teams must choose between city-hopping down the coast of the East China Sea or venturing inland on a more rural route that takes in some of China's most impressive landscapes but it's a race against time as a fast-approaching typhoon threatens to stop all ferries to the island.”

What time is Race Across the World on TV?

The fifth season of the hit BBC show is airing weekly on Wednesday nights, including tonight (April 30). Viewers can expect each episode to begin at 9pm - unless otherwise stated.

Episodes of the show run for approximately an hour and it will finish at around 10pm. The series will run for eight weeks - plus a reunion special.

How to watch Race Across the World series 5?

Having started life out on BBC Two, Race Across the World has followed in the footsteps of other hits and jumped over to BBC One. The show will air weekly on the Beeb’s main channel on Wednesday nights.

It will also be available to watch live on iPlayer at the same time it is on TV - and also on demand afterwards, if you can’t watch it as it airs. Race Across the World episodes will be added to iPlayer weekly, so you won’t be able to binge it all in one go.

