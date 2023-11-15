Ocean Colour Scene duo to play band's biggest hits at The Fire Station gig in Sunderland
Enjoy a trip back in time to the Britpop days of the 90s.
Ocean Colour Scene duo Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison have announced they are to play a gig at The Fire Station on April 13 next year (2024).
The acoustic gig will see lead singer Simon and drummer Oscar performing songs from their new album which has been recently recorded in Glasgow.
The appearance in Sunderland is part of a national tour.
Billed as 'An Evening With Simon and Oscar of Ocean Colour Scene' the show will also feature the band's "big hits and anthems".
Formed 32 years ago, Ocean Colour Scene spent six years fine-tuning their sound before lighting up the Britpop scene with three Top 5 albums; 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’, 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’ and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’.
With sing along tunes including 'The Day we Caught the Train' and 'The Riverboat Song', the band has also achieved seventeen Top 40 singles, including a staggering run of nine successive Top 20 singles.
Commenting on the decision to play smaller "more intimate venues", Simon said: "This tour is a real tonic and a great chance to look the audience in the eye and interact with them on a more personal basis than ever before”.
Tickets for the gig can be purchased on The Fire Station website.