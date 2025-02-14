Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city’s new Monument Festival returns for a second year this summer - and it’s back with a bang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monument Festival returns for a second year | Submitted

The latest wave of acts has been announced for the festival which returns to Herrington Country Park on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Leading the announcement are Mercury Music Prize-nominated Yard Act and BRIT Award-winning The Fratellis, both making their Monument Festival debut, with the headline act to be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the inaugural success of 2024, which featured performances from Scouse indie icons The Coral, The View, and Jake Bugg, the 2025 edition promises to be even bigger.

Attendees can expect more heavyweight acts and a strong spotlight on emerging talent from the North East.

Also joining the line-up this year is Red Rum Club, known for their anthemic, brass-infused indie sound, who rocked last year’s Waves Festival in Sunderland city centre.

The festival is becoming one of the city's flagship events | Submitted

The bill also features The Twang, known for their nostalgic indie anthems, and rising stars Porij who are becoming known for their genre-blurring style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More acts will feature across the indie and rock stages, with the headline act to be announced next week—organisers are hinting at a surprise or two.

For this year’s event, Monument Festival has teamed up with Waves Festival, introducing the Waves Stage, curated by the team behind Waves Festival and the top music venue Independent.

A cornerstone of Sunderland’s music scene for over two decades, Independent has hosted legendary acts including Andrew Weatherall, Jamie Jones, The Zutons, Jamie T, The Klaxons, and local heroes The Futureheads and Mercury Prize-nominated Field Music.

As Sunderland celebrates its newly-awarded Music City Status, Monument Festival stands as a flagship event in the city, bringing together national touring artists, award-nominated performers, and the best emerging local and national talent across two stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More How becoming a Music City will supercharge the Sunderland soundscape

Organisers said: “Monument Festival is a proud Sunderland brand, and with Sunderland achieving Music City status, we are thrilled to bring such fantastic artists to Herrington Country Park.

“The Fratellis are treasured festival favourites, and we’re excited to welcome Yard Act, one of the hottest names on the festival circuit, to Monument for the first time. Our partnership with Waves Festival allows us to showcase incredible talent and deliver an affordable music experience with 19 original artists for under £40.”

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit www.monumentfestival.co.uk