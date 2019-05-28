Spice Girls fans complain of more sound issues ahead of Sunderland concert

Fans have complained of sound issues for the second time on the Spice Girls' reunion tour.

The pop group performed at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Monday evening, with fans taking to social media to argue they could not hear the music properly from inside the venue.

It comes after similar complaints from the Spice Girls' performance at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday.

Writing on Twitter after the concert in Wales, one fan said: "Okay so @spicegirls was so much fun however the sound was atrocious and you could not hear what they actually said! So disappointing when you pay soo much for a once in a life time opportunity."

Another commented: "@spicegirls how disappointing to spend money on a ticket to see you @principalitysta and the support act stole the show! Sound was pants!"

One wrote: "@spicegirls it was a shame that you still had not fixed the sound at your Cardiff gig tonight. Couldn't hear half of it!"

And another complained: "@spicegirls not much better in Cardiff... The sound was awful again.. What a way to spend money! #refundplease."

However, not all fans agreed and many tweeted to say they had not experienced any issues with the sound.

One called it a "fantastic show" while another said the evening was "phenomenal".

After Friday's gig, Spice Girl Mel B said she hoped the sound "will be much better" at Cardiff.

The Spice Girls' Spice World tour continues at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester (May 29 to June 1), followed by stops at Coventry's Ricoh Arena (June 3-4), Sunderland's Stadium Of Light (June 6), Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium (June 8), Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium (June 10) and Wembley Stadium in London (June 13-15).

