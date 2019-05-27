Spice Girls live in Sunderland 2019: Possible setlist, venue directions and how to get tickets

Everything you need to know before you embark on the Spice Girls UK tour.

The Spice Girls will spice up our lives in Sunderland on 8 June as part of their 2019 Spice world tour.

After kicking off their tour in Dublin at Croke Park on Friday 24 May, fans have now got an insight into what to expect.

What could be on the set list?

The Spice Girls know how to put on a show and performed a huge 20 song setlist split into two acts at their Dublin gig.

Act One

Spice Up Your Life

If U Can’t Dance

Who Do You Think You Are

Do It

Something Kinda Funny

Military Cadence / Sound Off (interlude)

Holler (with elements from Run the World (Girls) by Beyonce)

Queer Tango

Viva Forever

Let Love Lead the Way

Goodbye

Act Two

Never Give Up on the Good Times

We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)

Love Thing

The Lady is a Vamp

Too Much

Say You’ll Be There

2 Become 1

Intermission

(Interlude)

Stop

Mama

Wannabe

Spice Up Your Life

Will there be an encore?

Spice Girls fans that attending the opening night at Croke Park reported that there was no encore after the Spice Up Your Life outro.

Will the band perform any solo songs?

When the English girl group last reunited in 2007 for a huge tour, each of the members flaunted a solo section.

However, if the Croke Park debut is anything to go by, there will be no solo songs nor material performed from any of the individual albums released by the members.

Where and when are the Spice Girls performing?

The Spice Girls are headed to Sunderland for one performance at the Stadium of Light on 6 June.

The area around the Stadium of Light is set to open at 4pm, with the stadium itself opening its doors at 5pm.

The times that supporting act Jess Glynne and the Spice Girls are scheduled to perform are still to be announced.

Available tickets?

According to Ticketmaster, there are still tickets available for the Sunderland show.

The available tickets range from resale tickets at £57.50 all the way up to VIP packages at £291.

How to get there?

There are a variety of ways to reach the Stadium of Light, no matter how you prefer to travel.

Walking

From the city centre, the Stadium of Light is only around a 20 minute walk.

Buses

There are different options available for those looking to get the bus.

The number 2, 3, 4, 12, 13, 15 and 16 services all stop nearby. The main bus station of Sunderland, Park Lane Interchange, is about a 30 minute walk away.

Train

Sunderland train station is located about 15 minutes walk away from the stadium.

Driving

The stadium is easily reached through the A1 or the A19, however for those taking the car it is worth noting that parking is limited and parking passes for the concert are sold out.