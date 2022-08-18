Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exams are over, results are in and now another excited group of young people are preparing for at least three years of further education at the University of Sunderland.

Moving from home life to university can be a huge step in life, with universities and students’ unions doing their best to welcome new faces to the city.

And freshers’ week is among the best ways to introduce students to university life.

What is happening across fresher's week at the University of Sunderland this year?

What is freshers’ week?

Used as a welcome period for students to get to know their new city, university, flatmates and coursemates, freshers’ week is the best chance students have to get used to the university lifestyle. This includes club nights and daytime events set up by student unions, as well as course leaders giving a further glimpse what to expect over the next three years.

When is freshers’ week at the University of Sunderland?

New students will get access to their first year accommodation in Sunderland from Saturday, September 17, with freshers’ week running from then until Saturday, September 24.

What is happening across Sunderland for freshers’ week 2022?

The University of Sunderland’s Students’ Union released their freshers’ schedule on the morning of A level results day, with the biggest names heading to Sunderland’s city centre including N-Trance and Marvin Humes.

Humes, best known for his part in hugely successful boy band JLS, is DJing on the final night of freshers’ week, which will see students end their night at Trilogy, in Green Terrace.

Electronic group N-Trance will be DJing as part of an Ibiza themed party on Monday, September 19, at Hidden, also in Green Terrace.

The full schedule is available on the Student Union’s website.

Those who may want to stay away from nightlife are also in luck, thanks to the return of the freshers’ fayre, held at the university’s CitySpace building, at City Campus. This gives new students an opportunity to pick up discounts from city businesses, find out what clubs and societies they can join and even pick up a bit of free food from big name brands.