Spice Girls add new tour dates as fans struggle to get tickets

The Spice Girls have added two more dates to their reunion tour after fans vented their frustration as they struggled to buy tickets.

The group, who will go back on the road together next year without Victoria Beckham, announced they will play extra dates in London and Manchester.

The Spice World tour will now kick off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 29 2019, instead of June 1. An additional date will also take place on May 31.

They will play extra dates at Wembley Stadium in London on June 13 and 14. An extra date has been added in Coventry for June 4.

Sunderland will host the Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light on June 6.

Read more: Ticket prices released for Spice Girls concert at Stadium of Light

Fans have struggled to secure tickets to the live shows, prompting ticket-selling website Ticketmaster to write on Twitter: "Morning Spice fans! It's a VERY busy morning and we're selling tickets fast.

"To ensure fair access some of you may see queue pages, please follow the instructions."

One fan wrote on Twitter: "@TicketmasterUK how is anyone supposed to be able to buy tickets for #SpiceWorld2019 when "something has gone wrong" keeps showing????? Absolutely ridiculous!"

More on Spice Girls - what's their best song?

Another said: "No @TicketmasterUK, there isn't a problem with my connection! Your website can't handle the traffic Cheers #igiveup."

Others expressed anger that tickets were already appearing on resale websites. One wrote: "Absolutelyrubbish. Keep getting kicked out. Somehow these tickets are already on other websites for hundreds already. Not good."

Yet another said: "@TicketmasterUK Are you kidding me I've been in the que since they went on sale, keep getting the error message and people have already bought them and put them on stubhub for a RIDICULOUS amount of money. Come on sort it out."

Read more: Sunderland AFC report 'exceptional demand for hospitality' as Spice Girls tickets go on sale

However, others celebrated their success, with one fan saying: "GUESS WHO IS GOING TO THE #SPICEWORLD2019 NEXT YEAR!!! I am literally crying. Dream come true."

Another wrote: "Can't believe I got TICKETS!!! So so soooooooo excited! Ha-Si-Ya HOLD TIGHT!!!! "

Ticketmaster reassured fans and urged them not to give up, tweeting: "The site is humming and loads of you are getting your @SpiceGirls tickets this morning!"

Related content:Everything you need to know about the Spice Girls ahead of their Sunderland tour date

The tour dates are:

May 29, May 31, June 1: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

June 3: Ricoh Arena Stadium, Coventry

June 6: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

June 8: BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 10: Ashton Gate, Bristol

June 13, 14, 15: Wembley Stadium