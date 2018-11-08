This is Sunderland's favourite song by the Spice Girls

They've sold millions of records all over the world, but it's time to decide once and for all on the best song by the Spice Girls.

Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty (but not Posh) are heading out on a UK comeback tour in 2019, including a date at the Stadium of Light. So, to get you in the mood, we set off on a search for the best ever song by the girl group. And it was hard to choose! They really do have a track for every mood - Wannabe for a night with the girls, 2 Become 1 for when you need something weepy, Stop for the dance moves and Spice Up Your Life for in the club. So we asked, and the results are in.

Wannabe, the group's debut single, took the top spot in our online vote for your favourite Spice Girls song - but it was just ahead of 2 Become 1, the band's first Christmas No.1.

Released in 1996, Wannabe hit the top of the UK Singles Chart and stayed there for seven weeks. It also topped the Billboard Hot 100 in America for four weeks.

The song has also been certified double Platinum.

Spice Up Your Life, Say You'll Be There, Who Do You Think You Are and Stop were also popular choices - but none could quite outstrip Wannabe.

On our search to find the best Spice Girls song, we also asked you to crown your favourite Spice Girl.

And it was Emma Bunton, Baby Spice, who came out on top, with more than a third of the vote. She was followed by Ginger Spice (Geri Horner), who initially left the band in 1998 leaving them as a four piece.

You've been voting for your favourite Spice Girl, and favourite song by the band. Picture: PA.

Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) came in third, leaving Mel B and Victoria Beckham (Scary and Posh) in joint bottom.

Can't wait for the Spice Girls to arrive in Sunderland next summer? Find out how to get your tickets here.