Meet blues-rock band The Flow State whose sound was honed in Sunderland

With Sunderland bidding for Music City status, a wave of bands are benefitting from the collective effort to boost Wearside’s music economy.

Gary, Eloïse, Marcia and Chris, pictured at Tin of Sardines | submitted

Blues rock four-piece The Flow State have crafted their sound at city stages and practice spaces such as The Bunker, Independent and the The Northern Academy of Music Education, which has bases at The Fire Station, Birdland Studios at The Peacock and University of Sunderland.

After meeting through the region’s music community, the band - made up of lead singer Eloïse Boblin, guitarist and songwriter Chris Masey, drummer Gary Partridge and bassist Marcia Hidson - have recently started performing live across the city and beyond and have released their debut EP.

Chris said: “I used to play solo and do gigs on my own and started getting lonely. Also, singing is really hard work and not my forte, so I was keen to get someone else to sing.

“I practice at The Bunker and was searching for other people, I just wasn’t sure what that make up would be. Gary is actually my daughter’s best friend’s dad and we started a jam. We have similar taste in music and it reignited my love of ‘60s and ‘70s rock.”

Seeing the great work done by The Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME), the only independent music college in the UK being run by musicians, Chris emailed them asking if they had any bass players interested in joining a band.

Headed up by Barry Hyde, one quarter of The Futureheads, and Dan Donnelly, who’s had a long career in bands such as Levellers, NAME has struck a chord with those wanting to pursue a career in the often-challenging music industry; attracting students from across the country, fostering their music individuality which spans multiple genres and teaching them the business side of making music to help them on the path to a sustainable career.

Cue bassist Marcia, part of the first cohort of graduates from the college, whose education is delivered in partnership with University of Sunderland, who fitted the bill perfectly.

After a call out on a music Facebook group, the band then found Eloïse.

“We heard her voice and thought it was beautiful and the final piece in completing the band,” said Chris.

They band played its first gig as a four-piece at the end of February after spending a year perfecting their sound, going on to play Independent in Holmeside, The Bunker in Stockton Road and this year’s Summer Streets festival in Cliffe Park, as well as The Globe in Newcastle.

The band performing at Independent | submitted

You can next catch the band live with a second gig at The Globe, where they’ll be headlining on September 6.

Speaking about performing on the Independent stage, one of the city venues at the forefront of supporting emerging artists, Eloïse said: “As with all gigs, it took a couple of songs to get going and then we really got into the groove and the momentum picked up. Everyone really enjoyed it.”

Music is very much at the forefront of conversation in Sunderland with the city bidding for Music City status, building on the work already being done in the city to foster and support musical talent.

Chris said: “It’s always difficult when you’re first starting out, but places like Independent are brilliant. Ben (promoter Ben Richardson) really gives bands an opportunity. Music City is a really exciting time to be playing live music in the city.

“Also, there were no types of degrees like those offered at NAME when I was at college, it was all music theory. The change in the city is amazing and you can feel it.”

The band describe their sound as somewhere between Led Zeppelin and The Cranberries.

“We all have unique tastes,” said Marcia. “What I like to do is to modernise bass playing and what I loved about Barry and Dan’s teaching at NAME is that, no matter who you are, they give you the opportunity to develop your musical side. I learnt things there I never have before.”

As part of her course, Marcia recorded and produced the band’s debut EP, Disappear, for which she received a first.

*The Flow State play a headline gig at The Globe in Newcastle on Friday, September, 6. Tickets available here

You can follow the band on their social platforms @theflowstatemusic

Music City bid

Sunderland is bidding for Music City status | collage

Sunderland is bidding for Music City status.

Led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, Sunderland Music City is a partnership dedicated to helping Wearside become a globally recognised music hub.

Next year, the scheme hopes to become part of the global Music Cities Network, a non-profit association that includes places like Berlin, Manchester, Reykjavik and Sydney.

The bid aims to bring both cultural and economic benefits to the region, with global Music Cities around the world already having attracted significant commercial investment.

Sunderland Music City’s work is led by music officers and musicians Marty Longstaff and Frankie Francis of Frankie and the Heartstrings.

This week, the team released a directory of Mackem music services to help local people become more involved.

The directory includes venues, musicians, bands and recording studios. It’s the largest index of its kind in the area and offers a centralised place for musicians and fans alike to find places to hear, record and rehearse music.

More than 30 venues, 13 studios and producers and over 110 musicians feature in the directory, showcasing the variety of options across Wearside for music fans. The directory will be continuously expanded.

To join the Sunderland Music City partnership, go to musiccity.uk. To be included in the directory, or make suggestions, email [email protected].