Sunderland Music City launches Mackem music index, the region's largest every directory for audio
The directory includes venues, musicians, bands and recording studios. It’s the largest index of its kind in the area and offers a centralised place for musicians and fans alike to find places to hear, record and rehearse music.
More than 30 venues, 13 studios and producers and over 110 musicians feature in the directory, showcasing the variety of options across Wearside for music fans. The directory will be continuously expanded.
Soon Sunderland Music City will also launch dedicated sections for DJs, music education, management and promoters, festivals, cultural organisations, press and media, music repairs and music merchandising.
Led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, Sunderland Music City is a partnership dedicated to helping Wearside become a globally recognised music hub.
Next year, the scheme hopes to become part of the global Music Cities Network, a non-profit association that includes places like Berlin, Manchester, Reykjavik and Sydney.
The bid aims to bring both cultural and economic benefits to the region, with global Music Cities around the world already having attracted significant commercial investment.
Sunderland Music City’s work is led by music officers and musicians Marty Longstaff and Frankie Francis of Frankie and the Heartstrings.
Frankie said: “We want to support the infrastructure that allows music to happen and make sure that budding performers, songwriters, technicians and anyone else with a passion for music has access to everything they need to realise their ambitions right here in the region.
“And the first step is to showcase what we already have. This directory is a crucial starting point on that journey.
“It gives anyone looking to get involved in music in any way a one-stop-shop to find what they need, whether that’s a place to record, a band to listen to, or a fantastic venue where they can watch live events.
“And we’re so excited to see the Sunderland Music City directory grow moving forward – we know this directory isn’t exhaustive and we really want to hear from anyone that may have been missed or want to be included.
To join the Sunderland Music City partnership, go to musiccity.uk. To be included in the directory, or make suggestions, email [email protected].
