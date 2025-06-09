4 . Harry - 30, gold trader, Guildford

In the villa, Harry is looking for: “The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don’t think I’d go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl.” But when it comes to ‘icks’ his biggest are: “Someone DM-ing me first. I don’t like that, I think I’m a little bit more old fashioned. I don’t slide into DMs if I don’t know someone. Also someone that tries too hard and is trying to be who they think I want them to be.” | ITV Photo: ITV