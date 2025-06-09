Love Island is heading back to Mallorca - and could you take a trip to the villa yourself? 💕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love Island villa can be rented - but it will cost fans a small fortune.

Series 12 is heading back to Mallorca once again.

But where is the villa located and is it available to rent?

Do you hear that? It is the sound of summer and it has just started up as we prepare for another series of Love Island.

Maya Jama will be welcoming 12 new singletons into the iconic villa for “more twists, more drama” tonight (June 9). However a bombshell is already on the way - and is coming from further afield than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But can you stay in the Love Island villa - when it is not being used for filming? Here’s all you need to know:

Where is the Love Island villa located?

Love Island host Maya Jama | ITV

Ever since the show made its re-debut a decade ago - having initially existed in a very different form in the 2000s - Love Island has called Mallorca home, for the summer seasons at least. Day one viewers may remember the original villa which was located in Santanyí.

However from season two onwards the main villa used for Love Island in the summer has been found near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. According to OK Magazine , the current house is called Sa Vinyassa, while Casa Amor is filmed at a place called the Alchemy Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 2017 to 2021 the series was shot in a villa called Diseminado Poligono 5. Which has been your favourite location for the show? Let me know by email: [email protected] .

For its winter seasons - and also the All Star spin-off - Love Island has filmed in South Africa. First in Constantia, near Cape Town, and then in Franschhoek.

Can you stay at the Love Island villa?

If you’ve ever dreamed of staying in the Love Island villa - without having to take part in the show - it reportedly can be rented. OK Magazine reports that it sleeps up to 12 people and can be rented when it is not being used for filming.

The villa looks a tad different when it is not being used to house the Love Island hopefuls - with ITV’s crews giving it a spruce up for TV. Particularly adding the iconic colourful decor and wall art, the website states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while you might be tempted to consider booking the villa out, it will set you back a pretty penny. OK Magazine reports that it costs an eye-watering £5,000 for a week - working out at more than £400 per person, if you find 11 others to join you.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.