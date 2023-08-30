For nine days in September, residents and visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the city’s culture with a series of free events and Heritage Open Days.

Part of England’s “largest festival of history and culture”, this year’s theme is ‘Creativity Unwrapped, showcasing the city’s history of creativity and “celebrating the way it has shaped our culture”.

Visitors can take a vintage bus tour around some of Sunderland’s heritage attractions including Hylton Castle, Ryhope Engines Museum, Washington F Pit Museum and Bowes Railway Museum.

There are also interactive experiences on offer, including a workshop where people can transform a recycled jar into a work of art, or join Dr Ian Kille to discover the secrets held in the stone of Sunderland's beautiful buildings in a geology walk.

There will also be an art exhibition based on residents’ memories of living in Southwick and a film screening about the captivating story of Hetton's railway, collieries, and vibrant community.

Holy Trinity Church, Seventeen Nineteen, which is one of the city's most historic buildings.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor John Price, said: "This year’s Heritage Open Days offers a great mix of activities for people of all ages with a wide range of interests.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Sunderland residents and visitors to learn more about the history and creativity of the city from local experts and a chance to see behind the scenes in some of our most important buildings and heritage sites.

"Places will fill up fast for these events so I'd encourage everyone to take a look at the full events programme online and book to secure a spot."

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Tracey Mienie, Chair of Heritage Sunderland Partnership, added: "Whether you want to hear fascinating stories about our heritage sites, see hidden gems of our city, or get hands-on with some creative activities, there is something for everyone in this programme.

“Don't miss this chance to discover Sunderland's rich history and culture with local experts and enthusiasts. Book your place online today and join the fun."

The initiative will run from Friday September 8 until Sunday September 17.