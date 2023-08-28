Children have been immersing themselves in the city and region’s heritage as part of a Bank Holiday Monday free Family Fun Day at Minster Park.

Families could take part in traditional games, see local tales such as the Lambton Worm brought to life by storytellers, and take part in arts and crafts including creating stain glass windows, making proggy flowers - a traditional form of embroidery - and urban sketching.

There was also live music to entertain both children and parents alike, while local historical group, the Time Bandits, were dressed in period costume to bring famous figures from the North East’s history to life.

One of those was the Venerable Bede who was played by John Sadler.

John said: “It’s vital for children to learn about the history and culture of their area as I think the link between young people today and their ancestors is very important.

“The more young people can identify with this link then the more deeply rooted they will be in their local history and culture.

“Being dressed in character and bringing items and artefacts for the children to hold really engages them.”

Children and adults alike have been enjoying a Family Fun Day at Minster Park.

It was the first time the Family Fun Day was held in the city and the event was officially opened by the mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman.

Cllr Trueman said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be here today at what is a wonderful event. The bands have been particularly good, the choir was fantastic and the children have really enjoyed it.

“We really need events like this to bring people together to see what good things we have here in Sunderland.”

The event certainly seemed to have captured the imagination of the children as well as providing a welcome free activity for parents.

Stella Watchman from Seaburn was visiting with her daughter Ava and son Miles.

She said: “The event has been a lot of fun. The children have been trying different crafts which has helped to engage them to learn about where they live.

“As you get towards the end of the school holidays it can be difficult to find things for the children to do and the fact this is free is a real bonus.”

Ava, nine, added: “I’ve really enjoyed the event, particularly making the flowers.”

Stella Watchman with her children Miles and Ava.

Also taking part in the craft workshops were Nat Loftus and her daughter Maya, aged five.

Nat, 43, said: “This has been a lovely event which has been great for the children. We only moved to the North East a year ago and so it’s great to be able to learn about the region’s culture and traditions.

“The fact it’s free is really important as taking part in lots of activities can cost a fortune.”

Maya added: “I really liked the music and the storytelling.”

Nat and Chris Loftus with daughter Maya.

The Fun Day was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme, with around 500 people visiting the event.

Senior conservation officer at Sunderland City Council, Judith Miller, said: “It has been really busy with children of all ages enjoying themselves.