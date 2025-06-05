Jodie Comer is raving about the upcoming release of 28 Years Later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scouse actress stars in the highly-awaited movie, directed by Danny Boyle, which is the third instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise.

Set and filmed in the North East, 28 Years Later is expected to be the start of a new trilogy, with the main plot points being kept tightly wraps. But, what we do know is that the virus from the original 2002 film is still going strong and a group of survivors are going to face new horrors. A poster for the film reads: “In 28 days, it began. It 28 weeks, it spread. In 28 years, it evolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The synopsis by Sony Pictures states: “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

Ralph Fiennes stars in 28 Years Later. | Sony Pictures

“One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The survivors include Isla, played by Jodie Comer, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and their 12-year-old son Spike (Alfie Williams), as well as Dr Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes.

Speaking about the film on social media last year, Comer said: “I feel lucky to have witnessed the creativity and innovation from this incredible team behind the scenes.” Sharing the new movie posters on Instagram yesterday (May 4), the Scouser said: “Guys, it’s SO good. Like SoOoOo GOOD!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new trailer for 28 Years Later has been released and has sent fans wild. | Sony Pictures

Main 28 Years Later cast

Jodie Comer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Jack O'Connell

Alfie Williams

Ralph Fiennes

Erin Kellyman

Edvin Ryding

Emma Laird

Chi Lewis-Parry

New movie poster for 28 Years Later. | Sony Pictures

Is Cillian Murphy in 28 Years Later?

In a new interview with IGN, Boyle said Cillian Murphy will not appear in 28 Years Later but “he is in the second one”.

28 Years Later premieres in cinemas on June 20, 2025. | Sony Pictures

Where was 28 Years Later filmed?

Filming locations include Lindisfarne, Hexham, North Yorkshire, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Bradford and Cheddar Gorge.

28 Years Later premieres in UK cinemas on Friday, June 20. The second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is expected to be released in January 2026.