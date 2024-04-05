Fire Eaters street food village returns to The Fire Station in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Even the wet weather didn't put people off the street food on Easter Monday. Picture by Claire Louise.

Fire Eaters street food village is to return to The Fire Station on High Street West following a successful opening over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands visited the venue as Wearsiders enjoyed street food, DJs and live entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-day extravaganza across Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday saw 20,000 drinks sold as customers enjoyed street food from GRK Greek Street Food, Saving Nemo, The Street Diner, Delhi Delights, The Funky Indianwali, Crepes Gourmet and Musafari Grills.

The street food village returns for the May Day bank holiday weekend, firing up on Friday, May 3 from 4pm until late.

Fire Eaters is also at The Fire Station on Saturday, May 4 before and after Sunderland’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by Claire Louise.

Fire Eaters will continue Saturday, May 4, hosting Sunderland fans before and after the club’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.