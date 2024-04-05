Fire Eaters street food village returns to The Fire Station in Sunderland

It’s back next month
By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Even the wet weather didn't put people off the street food on Easter Monday. Picture by Claire Louise.Even the wet weather didn't put people off the street food on Easter Monday. Picture by Claire Louise.
Even the wet weather didn't put people off the street food on Easter Monday. Picture by Claire Louise.

Fire Eaters street food village is to return to The Fire Station on High Street West following a successful opening over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Thousands visited the venue as Wearsiders enjoyed street food, DJs and live entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three-day extravaganza across Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday saw 20,000 drinks sold as customers enjoyed street food from GRK Greek Street Food, Saving Nemo, The Street Diner, Delhi Delights, The Funky Indianwali, Crepes Gourmet and Musafari Grills.

The street food village returns for the May Day bank holiday weekend, firing up on Friday, May 3 from 4pm until late.

Fire Eaters is also at The Fire Station on Saturday, May 4 before and after Sunderland’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by Claire Louise.Fire Eaters is also at The Fire Station on Saturday, May 4 before and after Sunderland’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by Claire Louise.
Fire Eaters is also at The Fire Station on Saturday, May 4 before and after Sunderland’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by Claire Louise.

Fire Eaters will continue Saturday, May 4, hosting Sunderland fans before and after the club’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

The street food village will also operate on Sunday, May 5, with a full list of street food vendors and DJs to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Related topics:Street foodSunderlandDrinks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.