Fire Eaters street food village returns to The Fire Station in Sunderland
Fire Eaters street food village is to return to The Fire Station on High Street West following a successful opening over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
Thousands visited the venue as Wearsiders enjoyed street food, DJs and live entertainment.
The three-day extravaganza across Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday saw 20,000 drinks sold as customers enjoyed street food from GRK Greek Street Food, Saving Nemo, The Street Diner, Delhi Delights, The Funky Indianwali, Crepes Gourmet and Musafari Grills.
The street food village returns for the May Day bank holiday weekend, firing up on Friday, May 3 from 4pm until late.
Fire Eaters will continue Saturday, May 4, hosting Sunderland fans before and after the club’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.
The street food village will also operate on Sunday, May 5, with a full list of street food vendors and DJs to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
