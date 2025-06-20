Enjoy free family fun entertainment this weekend at Sunderland Pride Beach Party

With temperatures at the weekend set to be more in line with Seville than Sunderland then it’s a great time to head to Seaburn Beach to enjoy volleyball, sandcastle competitions, crafting and face painting, all as part of the city’s Pride Beach Party.

On Sunday June 22, Seaburn Beach will be the site of a range of family-friendly free activities, including a beach volleyball competition with international BVB champions, Paddy and The Viking.

Sunderland Pride is heading to Seaburn Beach. | Creo

The activities are being supported by the Seafront Business Improvement District, part of Sunderland’s Business Improvement Districts which include the City Centre BID.

This is one of the first initiatives for the newly-formed Seafront BID, which is working with local businesses to raise awareness, increase footfall and generally improve the area.

Peter Darrant of Out North East which organises Pride In Sunderland believes it will be a fantastic day.

He said: “After the success last weekend of Proudly Preloved in Blandford Street in collaboration with the charity retail sector and the Pride Family Picnic, we’re looking forward to another fantastic weekend.

“Once again we’ve got a whole host of amazing activities suitable for everyone to enjoy.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland Business Improvement Districts, is delighted that the Seafront BID is supporting the event.

She said: “This is a great opportunity to promote what the seafront has to offer and to showcase the fantastic businesses we have there.

“Pride In Sunderland creates a lot of interest in the city and we are glad that we can extend that to the seafront and the surrounding area.”

Visitors to the beach party can also enjoy the food and drink offer at STACK Seaburn, which is supporting the event.

Pride In Sunderland also has a number of other activities taking place across the weekend.

On Saturday June 21 there is a Pride Takeover of The Galleries in Washington for the first time, with a day of crafting activities, stalls and music available to shoppers.

The event is supported by the Washington Area Committee of Sunderland City Council.

That same day Sunderland City Hall will be hosting a Pride Teen Market from 11am to 3pm, where visitors can purchase a range of handmade crafts and gifts made by local youngsters.

On offer is everything from crochet plushies to jewellery, stickers and craft kits.

Anyone who still feels in the party mood can head down to Carnival House at King’s Road, Southwick at 6.30pm on June 21, for a Line Dancing with Pride event.

Organised by Creative Seed, the event is £12.50 a ticket which includes a free drink.

You can find out more about the Pride Sunderland events on the Out North East website.