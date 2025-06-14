Blandford Street in Sunderland was transformed into a sea of colour as the city’s charity shops created elaborate rainbow themed window displays from preloved clothing.

The Proudly Preloved event saw the British Heart Foundation, Age UK, Salvation Army, FACT, The Children’s Society, and St Oswald’s and St Benedict’s Hospice shops displaying their pride themed outfits.

Some of the rainbow themed Proudly Preloved window displays. | Neil Fatkin

The outfits and displays were designed by organisations including The Foundation of Light, Back on the Map, University of Sunderland, Oxclose Community College, and More Than Grandparents.

Blandford Street was decorated in an array of colours. | Neil Fatkin

Hundreds of people headed into the city centre this afternoon (June 14) to checkout the displays as well as to enjoy free food samples on offer from local eateries and live entertainment from the city’s Young Musicians Project as well as a street magician.

The event was organised by Sunderland’s Business Improvement Districts (BID) and chief executive Sharon Appleby was in the city centre enjoying the celebratory event.

Sunderland BID chief executive Sharon Appleby alongside Out North East chair, Peter Darrant. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “The charity retail sector is a growing sector across the UK and particularly here in Sunderland .

“We wanted a them to work together on this project and we also work with Pride and Out North East. June is Pride month and it seemed like the logical thing to do to bring everything together around this theme and to celebrate it with the Proudly Preloved event.”

Chair of Out North East Peter Darrant added: “It has been a fantastic day. So many people have turned out, members of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies.

“They have come along had conversations, wowed at the displays - which look amazing - but today has been about bringing communities together and I think we have done that with pride.”