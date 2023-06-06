Dicksons creates anniversary pie capturing the magic of its classic saveloy dip

A much-loved food brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a special pie celebrating the essence of some of its North East classics.

Dicksons, which has branches across Sunderland, is famed for its saveloy dips and plate mince pies, with pease pudding and pork products being core ingredients.

Elena Dickson with the new ham and pease pudding anniversary pi

Now the family firm has created a special ham and pease pudding pie as part of celebrations marking seven decades in business.

Pease pudding, made from split peas, has had links with the region since the 14th Century and bosses at Dicksons, which is famed for its saveloy dip - of which pease pudding is a key ingredient - were keen to pay homage to its past.

Elena Dickson, granddaughter of the founders, said: “Pease pudding is such an iconic dish which has been enjoyed by the people of the North East for hundreds of years.

“With this being such a special year for us we knew we wanted to launch a new product which would also tie in with our past.

“We felt a pie, containing pease pudding and chunks of ham, would be a twist on the already classic combination, and be perfect to mark our 70th birthday.”

Production trials on the celebratory short crust pie were carried out earlier this year at a selection of the company’s 30 stores across Tyne and Wear.

Hailed as a success by customers, the new celebratory flavour was also turned into a puff pastry slice. Both items are now available for a limited time.

Elena said: “Some lucky customers have already tried and tasted our anniversary pie and, with the feedback we received, we knew we were onto a winner.She added: “It’s not every day you get to celebrate 70 years in business with such a tasty treat.”

The 70th anniversary ham and pease pudding pie is 400g in weight so suitable for sharing. It will retail at £3.50 as an introductory offer.

Both the pie and pastry slice are available in stores from Monday, June 5.

Pease pudding

Dicksons makes more than 1.5 million pots of pease pudding annually.

The word ‘pease’ comes from the middle English word for ‘pea’. Originally the dish was named pease pottage or porridge.