CM Punk and Seth Rollins set to headline tonight's WWE Raw from the hallowed Madison Square Gardens 🥊📺🥊

The bitter feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins continues on tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix.

The pair are set to face off in a Steel Cage Match, but will that bring an end to the animosity?

Plus, Jey Uso takes on Grayson Waller, AJ Styles is set to call out Logan Paul and a new start time for WWE Raw on Netflix in the UK.

You would think it will all come to a head tonight on WWE Raw on Netflix, when CM Punk and Seth Rollins square off in a Steel Cage Match - but history seems to say otherwise.

Despite Punk beating Rollins on the first WWE Raw of the Netflix era, the two seems to still be gravitating towards one another’s orbits, with Rollins in particular costing CM Punk the chance to headline Wrestlemania 41 at the Elimination Chamber .

Will the steel cage help put an end to another one of CM Punk’s biggest feuds since returning to the company, or will Seth Rollins look for some help elsewhere - he’s been known to change allegiances at the drop of a hat before…

Here’s your preview ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix, with a different start time for UK viewers and a look at the current champions in the WWE.

WWE Raw - matches and segments announced for March 10 2025

After costing CM Punk the chance to headline Wrestlemania 41 at the Elimination Chamber, things are set to boil over against Seth Rollins in a steel cage tonight on WWE Raw. | WWE

Steel Cage Match: CM Punk v Seth Rollins

The bitter feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins reaches a fever pitch as they clash inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden.

After Seth Rollins’ interference at Elimination Chamber cost CM Punk his chance at a WrestleMania main event, and a chaotic brawl erupted on Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce has locked these rivals in a steel cage to contain the chaos. Expect nothing short of a brutal and intense encounter as these two titans look to settle their score. Who will walk out of the steel cage victorious?

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs The New Day

Rey Mysterio, seeking retribution after a vicious attack by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, teams up with Dragon Lee to face The New Day in a no-holds-barred Tornado Tag Team Match.

With no tags and no disqualifications, this match promises to be a chaotic spectacle. The LWO will be looking for redemption in "The World's Most Famous Arena." Can they overcome The New Day's experience and teamwork?

AJ Styles Calls Out Logan Paul

AJ Styles, determined to remind the WWE Universe why he's "The Phenomenal One," has issued a challenge to Logan Paul. Styles will be calling out the social media sensation live from Madison Square Garden. What will Styles have to say, and will Logan Paul answer the call? Expect a confrontation that could set the stage for a major WrestleMania showdown.

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

Last week, Jey Uso saved Alpha Academy from a post-match attack by Gunther, only to be ambushed by A-Town Down Under, paving the way for Gunther to strike. This week, Jey Uso goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller. Will Jey Uso be able to overcome the A-Town Down Under's tactics, or will Waller and Theory find a way to gain the upper hand? Will Gunther make his presence known?

What time is WWE Raw on Netflix in the UK tonight?

As the clocks in the United States changed over the weekend, it means that this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is on at the slightly earlier time of 12am GMT on March 11 2025, with on-demand presentations available shortly after the broadcast.

Who are the current WWE Champions leading into Wrestlemania 41?

With all the title changes happening in-between PLE’s and being on the Road to Wrestlemania officially, we thought it might be worth taking a look at who are you current WWE Champions on each brand - including, yes, the yellow and gold NXT brand.

Raw

AFP via Getty Images

Smackdown

By beating Roman Reigns at Night 2 of Wrestlemania 40, Cody Rhodes accomplished finishing his story and becoming WWE Undisputed Champion. | Getty Images

WWE Undisputed Champion: Cody Rhodes (won April 7 2024)

(won April 7 2024) WWE Women’s Champion: Tiffany Stratton (won January 3 2025)

(won January 3 2025) WWE United States Champion: LA Knight (won March 7 2025)

(won March 7 2025) WWE Women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green (won December 14 2025)

(won December 14 2025) WWE Tag Team Champions: #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa - won December 6 2025)

NXT

NXT Champion: Oba Femi (won January 7 2025)

(won January 7 2025) NXT Women’s Champion: Giulia (won January 7 2025)

(won January 7 2025) NXT North American Champion: Shawn Spears (won March 4 2025)

(won March 4 2025) NXT Women’s North American Champion: Stephanie Vaquer (won February 15 2025)

(won February 15 2025) NXT Tag Team Champions: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom - won September 1 2024)

What are your predictions ahead of tonight’s steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, and could we see ‘The Man’ get involved ahead of Wrestlemania 41? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.