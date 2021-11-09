World famous electronic dance acts set to be announced for Brighter Days festival in Sunderland

The Brighter Days festival organised Mode at Rainton Arena earlier this year featuring Patrick Topping

After the success of this year’s Mode event, featuring sets from Patrick Topping, Mele and Mella Dee at Rainton Arena, the Brighter Days festival team has announced it will return next year.

The large-scale event will take over Herrington Country Park for the Easter Weekend, spanning two days across Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, with pre-sale registration for exclusive ticket access open now.

Acts will be announced in coming weeks, but the team have said the event will be even bigger and better with a star-studded lineup of world famous electronic dance acts, multiple stages and an all round bigger experience.

This year's event at Rainton Arena proved a hit

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Friday the 26th of November at 10am ahead of general sale on Tuesday, November 30. Register for pre-sale ticket access here: www.brighterdaysfestival.co.uk

