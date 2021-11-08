Emeli Sandé to perform at Sunderland's new Fire Station Auditorium

Emeli Sande will perform in Sunderland

The singer / songwriter is returning to her birthplace as a highlight of the opening programme of Sunderland’s new £18m Fire Station Auditorium.

The singer, who was born in Sunderland before her family moved to Scotland, will appear as part of Firestarters, the opening programme for venue, when she appears on Saturday, January 15.

The Auditorium will raise the curtain on its first show on December 10, with performances from homegrown talent The Lake Poets and Kathryn Tickell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Fire Station auditorium, High Street, Sunderland.

Tamsin Austin, Director of The Fire Station, said: “Emeli is one of the country’s most popular and respected artists and we can’t wait to welcome her back to her home city. As Chancellor of University of Sunderland her links to the city remain strong and I’m sure local

and regional fans of her music will be desperate to get tickets for her show, which will be an intimate acoustic performance.

“Emeli will be a huge attraction to our new venue and a massive addition to Firestarters. We’re delighted to add Emeli and several other brilliant artists to Firestarters and to reveal BBC Radio 3’s New Music Show will be broadcast live from The Fire Station in March as

part of the programme – which is a real coup for us.”

The BBC Radio 3 event will be a late-night gig of cutting-edge, avant-garde music and sound art by leading artists from the North East curated by the station and hosted by New Music Show’s presenters.

Also announced as part of the programme are cult Japanese drumming troupe Kodo who bring their breathtaking Kodo One Earth Tour Tsuzumi to the auditorium as part of their 40 th anniversary tour (Wednesday, February 16).

The Kodo drummers are known throughout the world and their hugely successful, dynamic shows combine Japanese ritual with punishing displays of physical endurance and musicality. Kodo have also managed to tap into Western appetites for ecumenical, New Age spirituality.

Other Firestarters shows added to the programme include Go Now! The Music of the Moody Blues on Friday, March 4, a tribute to

the greatest classic rock band of a generation.

Tickets for new additions to the programme go on sale on November 10 from SunderlandCulture.org

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.