Social enterprise group and talent developer We Make Culture has won a commission to produce an interactive, music-led performance for children and their families.

We Make Culture’s piece tells the story of Sweet Caroline, a young girl from Sunderland who is desperate to be a footballer and teams up with her older neighbour to fulfil her dream.

If you have a story tell, We Make Culture has arranged two story gathering sessions to drop into. The first is at Back on the Map in Hendon on Friday, February 3, 1pm to 2.30pm.

Musicians working on Sweet Caroline include, from left, Ashleigh Lowes, Paige Temperley and Carol Bowden. Picture by Victoria Wai.

The second is at Fulwell Community Library on Wednesday, February 8 between 10am and 11.30am. No registration is required.

The stories gathered will be used in songs and will help develop the character of Caroline’s neighbour in the final piece, which will tour community venues in April.

Laura Brewis, founder and director of We Make Culture, said: “It’s a story of discovering your talent, overcoming stereotypes, finding your team and having confidence in yourself.

“As part of the development of the piece, we’ve been working with sporting organisations and girls’ football teams in the city, including Washington AFC, North East Sport and the Foundation of Light.

Were you the Jill Scott of your neighbourhood back in the day? PA image.

“What we’d like to do is compare the differences between girls’ experiences of playing football now and in the past – so we’re really keen to speak to any Wearside women 60 or over who have experience playing football.

“Whether you were, or are, an amazing goalie or outfield player, loved going to the match, or you would loved to have played, but weren’t allowed, we’d love to hear from you.

“Similarly, if you have a family member who was a great player back in the day, we’d also love to hear your stories.”

If you have a story to tell, but can’t make either session, you can share your story by clicking on the We Make Culture website, or contact Laura at [email protected]

