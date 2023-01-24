Alan Pearson was a plumber and former RAF man who lived in Planet House. Sadly he passed away on November 23, 2022 aged 86. He left behind three children, seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. But that wasn’t his only legacy.

When his children went to clear out his flat they found around 50 pictures he had painted and framed. They knew he liked to paint, but had no idea he was such a productive artist. Alan had no formal training as a painter.

Some of his old friends at his funeral were amazed to see his work, some of which was included in the order of service. They didn’t even know that he painted.

Subjects included family, images of Wearside as well as foreign locations, and international stars such as Paul Newman, Marilyn Monroe and Rihanna.

Here is a selection of 13 of Alan’s paintings for you to enjoy.

Sunderland Minster1996 Sunderland Minster as seen in 1996. Remember Masters pub to the left of the picture?

Paul Newman Alan captured the famous blue eyes of the Hollywood icon.

Fawcett Street Note the old Sunderland Town Hall clock.

Marlon Brando As seen in The Godfather.