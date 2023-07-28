Fans will be Dancin’ in the Street, and aisles, as acts honouring, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Supremes, Four Tops, Jackson 5, Martha Reeves, Smokey Robinson and more hit the stage on Thursday, August 3 at 7.30pm.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away (one pair per winner).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a chance to win, answer this question: Which of the following sang with The Vandellas?

The Magic of Mowtown comes to The Fire Station on Thursday, August 3 at 7.30pm.

Most Popular

:: A: Jim Reeves

:: B: Vic Reeves

:: C: Martha Reeves

Email your answer, name, address and phone number to [email protected] by 11pm on Tuesday, August 1. Winners are notified by email.

The show comes to The Fire Station on Thursday, August 3 at 7.30pm.