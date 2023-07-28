News you can trust since 1873
Win tickets for Sunderland Motown show at The Fire Station

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough for the Sunderland Echo as we give away two pairs of tickets for The Magic of Mowtown at The Fire Station.
By Tony Gillan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

Fans will be Dancin’ in the Street, and aisles, as acts honouring, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Supremes, Four Tops, Jackson 5, Martha Reeves, Smokey Robinson and more hit the stage on Thursday, August 3 at 7.30pm.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away (one pair per winner).

For a chance to win, answer this question: Which of the following sang with The Vandellas?

The Magic of Mowtown comes to The Fire Station on Thursday, August 3 at 7.30pm.
    :: A: Jim Reeves

    :: B: Vic Reeves

    :: C: Martha Reeves

    Email your answer, name, address and phone number to [email protected] by 11pm on Tuesday, August 1. Winners are notified by email.

    The show comes to The Fire Station on Thursday, August 3 at 7.30pm.
    No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn and usual National World competition rules apply. For further information on the show, or to buy tickets which start at £32, visit www.thefirestation.org.uk.

