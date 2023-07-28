Win tickets for Sunderland Motown show at The Fire Station
Fans will be Dancin’ in the Street, and aisles, as acts honouring, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Supremes, Four Tops, Jackson 5, Martha Reeves, Smokey Robinson and more hit the stage on Thursday, August 3 at 7.30pm.
We have two pairs of tickets to give away (one pair per winner).
For a chance to win, answer this question: Which of the following sang with The Vandellas?
:: A: Jim Reeves
:: B: Vic Reeves
:: C: Martha Reeves
Email your answer, name, address and phone number to [email protected] by 11pm on Tuesday, August 1. Winners are notified by email.
No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn and usual National World competition rules apply. For further information on the show, or to buy tickets which start at £32, visit www.thefirestation.org.uk.