Waves Festival 2022: Set times, remaining tickets and more on Sunderland's headline music event this weekend
A showcase of local talent is happening this weekend, and here’s all you need to know.
This weekend marks the second Waves Festival in Sunderland and, after the success of the event last year, organisers are offering a new lineup as well as a new venue as the festival looks to grow into the future.
Waves Festival will be held on Saturday, November 5, at venues across the city with sets happening throughout the afternoon and evening.
Where is Sunderland’s Waves Festival being held?
The festival is taking place over six city centre locations throughout the day, of which five were used as venues last year. These are Independent on Holmeside, The Peacock on High Street West, The Ship Isis on Silksworth Row, The Bunker on Stockton Road and Live Lounge on Park Lane.
Sunderland’s newest music venue, The Fire Station on High Street West will act as the new main stage for the event.
Are tickets still available for Waves Festival?
Tickets are still available to be booked online which gives music fans access to every set throughout the day. They cost £24.20 and can be accessed on phones with wristband pick up available at the box office at The Fire Station on the day of the event.
What are the set times for Sunderland’s Waves Festival?
The full list of set times has been announced by the festival with acts playing as follows:
The Fire Station
Vandebilt: 6:15pm – 6:45pm
Ishmael Ensemble: 7:15pm – 8pm
The Pale White: 9pm – 10pm
Independent
Hivemind: 2:30pm – 3pm
Luke Royalty: 3:45pm – 4:15pm
Tom A Smith: 5:15pm – 5:45pm
Bull: 6:45pm – 7:15pm
Pip Blom: 8pm – 9pm
The Peacock
Chloe Gardner: 3:15pm – 3:45pm
Yaatri: 4:30pm – 5pm
Declan Welsh and The Decadent West: 5:45pm – 6:15pm
Dream Machine: 7:15pm – 7:45pm
Galaxians: 10pm – 10:45pm
The Ship Isis
Neolectrics: 3:30pm – 4pm
Wax Heart Sodality: 4:45pm – 5:15pm
Ghost Signals: 6:15pm – 6:45pm
Dead Wet Things: 8:15pm – 8:45pm
The Bunker
Nadedja: 2:45pm – 3:15pm
Eve Cole: 4:15pm – 4:45pm
Noprism: 5:30pm – 6pm
The Peevie Wonders: 6:45pm – 7:15pm
Live Lounge
The Lake Poets: 2pm – 2:30pm
Sisi: 3pm – 3:30pm
Pave The Jungle: 4pm – 4:30pm