Waves Festival 2022: Set times, remaining tickets and more on Sunderland's headline music event this weekend

A showcase of local talent is happening this weekend, and here’s all you need to know.

By Jason Button
38 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 2:59pm

This weekend marks the second Waves Festival in Sunderland and, after the success of the event last year, organisers are offering a new lineup as well as a new venue as the festival looks to grow into the future.

Waves Festival will be held on Saturday, November 5, at venues across the city with sets happening throughout the afternoon and evening.

Where is Sunderland’s Waves Festival being held?

The Ship Isis, The Bunker, The Peacock and Independent are all hosting sets at Waves Festival this weekend.

    The festival is taking place over six city centre locations throughout the day, of which five were used as venues last year. These are Independent on Holmeside, The Peacock on High Street West, The Ship Isis on Silksworth Row, The Bunker on Stockton Road and Live Lounge on Park Lane.

    Sunderland’s newest music venue, The Fire Station on High Street West will act as the new main stage for the event.

    Are tickets still available for Waves Festival?

    Tickets are still available to be booked online which gives music fans access to every set throughout the day. They cost £24.20 and can be accessed on phones with wristband pick up available at the box office at The Fire Station on the day of the event.

    What are the set times for Sunderland’s Waves Festival?

    The full list of set times has been announced by the festival with acts playing as follows:

    The Fire Station

    Vandebilt: 6:15pm – 6:45pm

    Ishmael Ensemble: 7:15pm – 8pm

    The Pale White: 9pm – 10pm

    Independent

    Hivemind: 2:30pm – 3pm

    Luke Royalty: 3:45pm – 4:15pm

    Tom A Smith: 5:15pm – 5:45pm

    Bull: 6:45pm – 7:15pm

    Pip Blom: 8pm – 9pm

    The Peacock

    Chloe Gardner: 3:15pm – 3:45pm

    Yaatri: 4:30pm – 5pm

    Declan Welsh and The Decadent West: 5:45pm – 6:15pm

    Dream Machine: 7:15pm – 7:45pm

    Galaxians: 10pm – 10:45pm

    The Ship Isis

    Neolectrics: 3:30pm – 4pm

    Wax Heart Sodality: 4:45pm – 5:15pm

    Ghost Signals: 6:15pm – 6:45pm

    Dead Wet Things: 8:15pm – 8:45pm

    The Bunker

    Nadedja: 2:45pm – 3:15pm

    Eve Cole: 4:15pm – 4:45pm

    Noprism: 5:30pm – 6pm

    The Peevie Wonders: 6:45pm – 7:15pm

    Live Lounge

    The Lake Poets: 2pm – 2:30pm

    Sisi: 3pm – 3:30pm

    Pave The Jungle: 4pm – 4:30pm

