This weekend marks the second Waves Festival in Sunderland and, after the success of the event last year, organisers are offering a new lineup as well as a new venue as the festival looks to grow into the future.

Waves Festival will be held on Saturday, November 5, at venues across the city with sets happening throughout the afternoon and evening.

Where is Sunderland’s Waves Festival being held?

The Ship Isis, The Bunker, The Peacock and Independent are all hosting sets at Waves Festival this weekend.

Most Popular

The festival is taking place over six city centre locations throughout the day, of which five were used as venues last year. These are Independent on Holmeside, The Peacock on High Street West, The Ship Isis on Silksworth Row, The Bunker on Stockton Road and Live Lounge on Park Lane.

Sunderland’s newest music venue, The Fire Station on High Street West will act as the new main stage for the event.

Are tickets still available for Waves Festival?

Tickets are still available to be booked online which gives music fans access to every set throughout the day. They cost £24.20 and can be accessed on phones with wristband pick up available at the box office at The Fire Station on the day of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the set times for Sunderland’s Waves Festival?

The full list of set times has been announced by the festival with acts playing as follows:

The Fire Station

Vandebilt: 6:15pm – 6:45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ishmael Ensemble: 7:15pm – 8pm

The Pale White: 9pm – 10pm

Independent

Hivemind: 2:30pm – 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Royalty: 3:45pm – 4:15pm

Tom A Smith: 5:15pm – 5:45pm

Bull: 6:45pm – 7:15pm

Pip Blom: 8pm – 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peacock

Chloe Gardner: 3:15pm – 3:45pm

Yaatri: 4:30pm – 5pm

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West: 5:45pm – 6:15pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dream Machine: 7:15pm – 7:45pm

Galaxians: 10pm – 10:45pm

The Ship Isis

Neolectrics: 3:30pm – 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wax Heart Sodality: 4:45pm – 5:15pm

Ghost Signals: 6:15pm – 6:45pm

Dead Wet Things: 8:15pm – 8:45pm

The Bunker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadedja: 2:45pm – 3:15pm

Eve Cole: 4:15pm – 4:45pm

Noprism: 5:30pm – 6pm

The Peevie Wonders: 6:45pm – 7:15pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Lounge

The Lake Poets: 2pm – 2:30pm

Sisi: 3pm – 3:30pm