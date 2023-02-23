DakhaBrakha, a quartet who went down a storm on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2022, will be at the venue on Tuesday, April 18.

The Sunderland date is one of only four shows in a short tour by the group. The other venues include London’s Southbank Centre.

DakhaBrakha, which means “give/take” in Ukrainian, formed in 2004 at the Kyiv Centre of Contemporary Art. Their theatrical background is apparent in their performances – their shows are always staged with a strong visual element.

DakhaBrakha bring some wonderful Ukrainian folk music to the Fire Station in April.

After experimenting with Ukrainian folk music, DakhaBrakha added rhythms from across the world into their music, creating a "bright, unique and unforgettable sound”.

Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, and Ukrainian traditional instruments, the quartet’s impressive vocal range “creates a sound rooted in Ukrainian culture, but with international appeal”.

Since 2010 they have given more than 300 performances and taken part in major international festivals throughout Eastern and Western Europe, Asia, Australia and in North America.

As well as vocal skill, the group between them play various percussion instruments, accordions, bass drums, zgaleyka (a wind instrument), piano, cello and ukulele. All four wear traditional Ukrainian costume while performing their high energy shows.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at the Fire Station, said: “In all my years of seeing gigs and promoting, they are one of the most mesmerising, magical and thrilling live acts I have ever seen. I love them and I’m sure Sunderland will too.

"Their performance on April 18 will attract a great deal of interest.

"People will travel to see them from all over as they have a magnetism that captivates audiences and makes them want to come back and back – and they rarely ever come to the UK.

“The group mixes everything from punk-pop to traditional Ukrainian songs, often with the close harmonies usually associated with Balkan music. But it’s really the live shows that take DakhaBrakha to utter brilliance. They have to be seen to be believed.”

