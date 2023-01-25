Treat your ears to this variety CD collection
Variety is the spice of life once again as we explore another batch of fascinating CD releases.
Scottish rockers Gun come close to stealing the show with their stripped down ramble down memory lane, and Communards fans should also enjoy the re-release of “Red,” expanded here to twice its original size with bonus tracks. Ana Silvera and Grey DeLisle showcase the singer-songwriter sound at its most beguiling, and Mike Vass masterminded an unsual project with “Decemberwell Decade. Iconic jazz man Dave Brubeck is captured on a live set from the late sixties, and The Magpies offering repays closer investigation (photo: Adobe).
CDs reviewed
Gun (Cherry Red)
The Calton Songs
Fine semi-acoustic versions of the cream of the Glaswegian rockers' early back catalogue, including gems such as "Money," "Higher Ground" and their cover of Cameo's "Word Up”.
Metronomy (Because Music)
Small World
This is an excellent, stripped down offering from the gifted five piece band, led by its creative mainstay Joe Mount, with the peak moments being “Loneliness on the Run” and “Right Time”.
Ana Silvera (Self Released)
The Fabulist
This is a subtly arranged album of deliciously emotive alt-folk from singer-songwriter Silvera, whose stunning vocals swoop and soar like a youthful Joni Mitchell.
Communards (London Records)
Red
Newly expanded version of Richard Coles and Jimmy Somerville’s crowning glory, re-issued to tie in with the 35th anniversary of the top five album’s initial release.
Dave Brubeck Trio (Wienerworld)
Live From Vienna 1967
This album is a classic cool jazz jaunt from the archives, including stylish revamps of some old favourites such as iconic composition “St Louis Blues” and “Swanee River”.
Mike Vass (Unroofed Records)
Decemberwell Decade
These are innovative reflections on a Scottish winter from the multi-talented Mr Vass, who employs ten guest musicians to help him interpret his richly evocative creations.
Gipsy Kings (Wienerworld)
Renaissance
Founding member of the Gipsy Kings, Tonino Baliardo strives manfully to keep their name alive with this vibrant showcase for the band’s distinctive flamenco pop sound.
The Magpies (Gilded Lily Records)
Undertow
Inspiring transatlantic neo-folk, running the gamut from much loved traditional ditties such as “Hares on the Mountains” to rousing revamp of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams”.
Grey DeLisle (Hummin’ Bird Records)
Borrowed
Fascinating covers album from singer-songwriter Grey DeLisle, featuring her unique renditions of everything from “Georgia On My Mind” to “Another Brick in the Wall”.
Williams Brothers (Regional Records)
Memories To Burn
Satisfying country tinged set from former teen idols Andrew and David Williams, recorded in the aftermath of the twins’ departure from Warner Brothers Records in 1993.