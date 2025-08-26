Top North East theatre issues call-out for Cinderella role ahead of panto season

A North East theatre is looking for the region’s next pantomime star.

The Tyne Theatre and Opera House is on the lookout for a local actress from the North East to play the lead role of Cinderella in the site’s upcoming panto production.

The newest cast member will feature alongside panto regulars and hilarious local comics Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny.

Female performers aged 18 and over need to be able to attend the auditions taking place on Saturday September 13 from 11am at the theatre on Westgate Road in Newcastle, with recalls happening the following day.

The successful candidate will also be required all day on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th September for publicity of the pantomime across Newcastle.

Hopefuls need to bring a song of their choice with a backing track to sing to the audition panel. They will then be given some acting sections from the script of Cinderella to perform in front of the pantomime’s creative team.

The show’s producer, Guy Pascal said:“It's going to be a fantastic Christmas production and what an amazing opportunity for a local actress to gain valuable professional experience in the panto and to start them off on their own glittering career”.

Musical Director Jezz Weatherall added: “Cinderella has to be one of the best pantomime parts for an actress to play and we'll be looking for someone who can sing, dance and act to a very high standard.

“As well as a fantastic cast, the panto will also include a brilliant live band for our successful actress to sing with in the show”.

The panto this year will kick off from Friday, December 5 with 57 shows running until Sunday, January 4 2026.