Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandy Clark plays on Tuesday, September 6 with Beth Nielsen Chapman’s show on Sunday, November 13. They are two of their generation’s most respected songwriters and musicians.

Clark is a 10-time Grammy nominee who has written for artists including Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes and Alicia Keys.

Her 2020 album Your Life Is a Record includes a duet with Randy Newman. It peaked at number two in 2020’s UK Country Album chart and number three in the UK Americana Album chart. It also reached the top ten in US Folk Albums (Billboard) chart.

Country artists Brandy Clark, left and Beth Nielsen Chapman are coming to The Fire Station.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twice Grammy nominated Beth Nielsen Chapman was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016 and has released 13 solo albums.

Her songs have been recorded by Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler and Neil Diamond. She also wrote This Kiss, a 1998 smash hit for Faith Hill.

Both artists appear as part of The Fire Station’s Autumn Americana season, which also features country and folk rock band The Cowboy Junkies.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We’re extremely fortunate to have both Brandy and Beth coming to Sunderland.

Frazey Ford appears on November 22.

“They’re both hugely successful songwriters and performers in their own right and it’s a real coup to have them as part of our Americana season.

“It’s so wonderful to have international artists back performing in the UK and both artists are the real deal and genuine stars of the genre.”

Also coming on Tuesday, November 22 is Vancouver-based singer songwriter Frazey Ford will appear at The Fire Station for one of only three UK shows on the back of her latest album, U Kin B the Sun, released in 2020.

Tamsin added: “We’re excited to be welcoming Frazey to The Fire Station. Her work is a deeply funky mix of folk, funk, soul and psychedelia – and she has such an amazing voice.”