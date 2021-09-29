The Serial Killer Next Door talk will take place at The Point in Park Lane on Friday, November 12.

It’s being hosted by Emma Kenny, one of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists and crime commentators.

Whilst Emma specialises in victimology, she is mostly know for presenting crime shows including Britain’s Darkest Taboos, Lady Killers, and The Killer in My Family.

The Serial Killer Next Door talk is coming to Sunderland

Emma, who is also well known as a regular expert on ITV’s This Morning, has presented more than 70 crime shows analysing some of the most heinous crimes both in the UK and the States, exploring what makes a killer, and why some people can be born into seemingly normal families, brought up without fear, or abuse, yet still choose a murderous path.

She will take audiences on a journey looking at what ingredients of possibility lead to body counts by killers like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Paul Knowles. During the talk she’ll also look at what creates a serial killer, and could anything have prevented their potential being activated, or were they simply born to kill?

A spokesperson for the show said: “We all want to believe that we would know if we came into contact with a serial killer, that somehow our natural intuition would raise our physical hackles that would alert us to the very real threat around us.

"That myth, that we could somehow sniff out the angel of death is sadly why the term ‘serial killer’ was coined. Their body count is so high,because we all like to imagine that finding ourselves at the hands of a tortuous murderer simply wouldn’t happen to us.”

Emma Kenny

He added: “The truth is sadly that anyone can fall fowl of a serial killer, because humans like to trust, and serial killers use this knowledge as a weapon.

“Only by studying their behaviour, can we adapt ours to give us a fighting chance of survival should they sliver into our lives.”

*The Serial Killer Next Door is at The Point at 7pm on Friday, November 12. Tickets are £19 plus booking fee from Skiddle.

