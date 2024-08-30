Sunderland's Tom A. Smith teams up with Swim School singer for latest single

Sunderland singer songwriter Tom A. Smith has released what he describes as his ‘most tender offering’ to date.

For the single entitled, I Don't Want You To Have To Remember Me For Longer Than You Ever Knew Me, the performer from East Rainton has teamed up with Swim School singer Alice Johnson, who recently played Reading & Leeds Festivals.

The release follows the recent announcement that Tom will appear in musical film Ebony McQueen, based on Eurythmics star Dave Stewart’s colourful life growing up in Sunderland.

Speaking about his new single, Tom said: "This is in my opinion the best and most personal song I've ever written. I've met Alice and the Swim School guys and really love everything they've done and think our vocals complement each other perfectly.

“She was so innovative when working out her harmonies to the point that I can't imagine it without her. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it and the full-length version.”

Tom has been on a whirlwind of live performances throughout the last two years, including being selected by Elton John to join him at his British Summer Time show at Hyde Park, appearances at Glastonbury in 2022 and 2023 (Left Field stage and Strummerville), BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, opening Leeds Festival to more than 6000 music fans and more.

He’s supported big names such as Catfish & The Bottlemen, The Lathums, The Mysterines, Hard-Fi, Courteeners, Miles Kane, James, Billy Bragg, DMA’s, Vistas, and Gang of Youths to name just a few.

And after seeing out 2023 with almost two full months of non-stop touring around the UK, Tom A. Smith recently performed sets at Monument Festival in Sunderland, Birkenhead Live Festival, Victorious Festival and Kendal Calling, with many more expected to be announced soon.