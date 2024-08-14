Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A semi-autobiographical film of Dave Stewart’s colourful life growing up in 1960s Sunderland is to be shot in the city.

Production will start on musical feature film, Ebony McQueen, in early 2025.

Drawing inspiration from Barnes-born Dave’s early life, the musical feature is a semi-autobiographical journey into the North East of England as the cultural revolution of the late 60’s meets the social and economic challenges of the early 1970s.

The film’s main character, Charlie McGarvey, dreams of being a pro footballer, but his hopes are shattered after a devastating injury - an accident which also happened to a young Dave himself.

He soon discovers the transformative magic of creating music, which leads him on a journey that awakens the ability to fully pursue what he loves, despite the world falling apart around him.

It’s been announced that East Rainton singer/ songwriter Tom A Smith will feature in the film as well as Sharon D Clarke, who collaborated with Dave as the character Oda Mae in the Stewart-penned Ghost: The Musical, with further casting to be announced.

Tom said: “It’s amazing what’s happening in our city and I’m so grateful to be part of it. Still not used to text messages from Dave but can’t wait to get started and meet cast and crew. It will be something special.”

The film will feature songs by Dave Stewart and a musical score by Dave and Bafta, Grammy and Academy Award winning A.R Rahman.

It will be directed by Academy Award-nominated and Bafta-winning filmmaker, Shekhar Kapur, who directed Elizabeth and What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Sunderland-born Bafta winner David Parfitt will be on the production team.

Rising to fame with Eurythmics, Dave Stewart is one of the city’s most-successful creatives with a career as a singer songwriter, producer and musician spanning 40 years and selling more than 100 million albums.

The wider filmmaking spotlight is set to shine in Sunderland with the £450m Crown Works Studios creating one of Europe’s largest TV and filmmaking complexes on the former Coles Cranes site in Pallion.

With 20 premium sound stages lining the banks of the Wear, it will create up to 8,450 jobs across the North East by 2033.

The ball got rolling on the project recently with North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, and members of the North East Combined Authority signing off the initial £25million needed to get started.

It’s anticipated that spades will go in the ground in the coming months for the creation of the first phase of the development.