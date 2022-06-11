Sunderland's Souled Out music festival is free after organisers waive £15 fee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souled Out is taking place this evening, Saturday, April 11, and tomorrow night on the former Vaux site as part of the city’s wider Soul Food and Music Festival.

Curated by Hairy Biker Si King, the event will see a DJ set from Neil Massey from 5pm this evening, followed by the Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir at 7pm and Groove Train at 9pm.

Tomorrow will see a DJ set by Lloyd Croft before Vanderbilt take to the stage at 7pm and Smoove and Turrell at 9pm.

Tickets had been on sale at £15 – but organisers said earlier this week that they feared would-be attendees had been caught out by the festival’s name after reports some people were confusing Souled Out with sold out.

A spokesperson said: “We want to make sure that people know that there is availability for Souled Out as we would hate anyone to miss out.

“It is going to be a fantastic event and we would urge anyone interested to get their tickets as soon as possible.”

But now they have scrapped the entry fee altogether and both evenings’ entertainment will be completely free of charge.

The Soul Food and Music festival is under way in Keel Square, while Smoove and Turrell are performing as part of Souled Out tomorrow night

The Soul Food and Music Festival kicked off yesterday, with three days of street food traders, demos and music in Keel Square.