Hairy Biker Si King’s Souled Out festival in Sunderland - what's on and how to get tickets

Organisers of a Sunderland food and music festival fear would-be attendees have been caught out by its name.

Now the team behind Souled Out have reassured anyone who wants to attend that there is still time to buy tickets for the event.

Souled Out is taking place over the course of this weekend, Friday to Sunday, June 10-12, as part of the city’s wider Food and Music Festival.

And now organisers want to make it clear that people can still attend – after getting word that some people were confusing Souled Out with sold out: “We want to make sure that people know that there is availability for Souled Out as we would hate anyone to miss out,” said a spokesperson.

“It is going to be a fantastic event and we would urge anyone interested to get their tickets as soon as possible.”

The Food and Music festival will span two sites, with free demos and performances from local artists taking place in Keel Square from 11am on all three days, then each evening from 6pm to 11pm, Souled Out will see musical performances on a specially-erected stage on the old Vaux site.

The Food and Music festival will kick off in Keel Square each day before performers including Smoove and Turrell perform as part of Souled Out over the road

The likes of The King Cush Band, Voices of Virtue choir, Groove Train, Vandebilt and Smoove & Turrell will take to the stage, while food will be available from traders including Scream For Pizza, Dosa Kitchen, burger specialists One Dining and Nan Bei .

County Durham-born Si went to school in Washington and has been impressed with how much the city skyline has changed since he moved away.

"I got lost at first, there’s a new road, a new bridge, new City Hall,” he said.

“It’s amazing and says so much about the willingness for change and the want and need for change.”

Hairy Biker Si King has curated the Souled Out festival