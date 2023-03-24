Sunderland's Pop Recs to host charity concert for World Autism Acceptance Week and Give a Gig Week
A top recording engineer renowned has been working with neurodivergent band members ahead of a Pop Recs gig to mark two important occasions.
The High Street East venue is playing host to a charity concert on Monday, March 27, to raise awareness for World Autism Acceptance Week and Give a Gig Week.
The concert, which will take place from 6pm to 8pm will be hosted by AutismAble, a South Shields-based service which is branching out into Sunderland, that provides opportunities for neurodivergent people and empowers them to live their most fulfilling life.
With performances from AutismAble's band: Garage Above, the Youth Music Pop Recs Group, plus other artists, it's guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening of live music.
In preparation for the event, the band have been working with Mark Broughton, the recording engineer and mixer behind Sam Fender's number-one album, Seventeen Going Under.
Mark joined the group on a trip to the prestigious Blast Studios – a recording studio in Newcastle whose past clients have included Arctic Monkeys and Take That.
The group worked with Mark to perfect their set list for the event and even got the chance to record their original hit ‘Don't Play This One Back’ which will be featured on Monday's lineup.
The event is being funded by Youth Music as part of their Give a Gig Week which brings together artists, fans and local communities who want to equalise access to music for young people nationwide.
There's no fixed ticket price for the event; instead, AutismAble asks for a donation of £5 or for people to 'pay-as-you-feel' with all money raised helping fund new experiences and opportunities for AutismAble members.
The Community Interest Company (CIC) has recently entered a partnership with Pop Recs – a move that will see AutismAble begin to deliver some of its pathway sessions at the venue.
The CIC’s service ranges from personalised life-long learning to independence and preparation for adulthood, developing the skills and experience needed for employment and encouraging members to build confidence and establish friendships.
To celebrate the launch, AutismAble will be running one month of free taster sessions at Pop Recs. The sessions will include media, digital skills, health and well-being, and more.
The sessions are open to anyone aged 16 or over with autism or a learning disability, especially those who may be leaving education and are looking to develop their skills and independence in a supportive, person-centred environment.
To find out more or to book a place on one of AutismAble’s free taster days, email [email protected] or call 07714790964.