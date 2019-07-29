Sunderland University graduate Jordan North presents BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Mollie King
Jordan North, a 2011 BA Media Production graduate from University of Sunderland co-hosted the prestigious BBC Radio 1 breakfast show for the first time this morning.
Jordan is no stranger to the popular radio station and has been presenting the Greatest Hits show on Sundays since January 2018.
He has also covered BBC Radio 1’s Early Breakfast show across Christmas and New Year in both 2014, 2015 and 2017 and has became a regular cover presenter filling in for Grimmy, Matt Edmondson and Alice Levine on many occasions since.
This week he has stepped up to co-host one of the biggest radio shows in the UK, taking the reins of the Radio One breakfast show alongside former Saturdays singer Mollie King.
Jordan’s radio career was kick-started in the city of Sunderland when he studied at the university and worked for Spark FM.
In May of 2011, only days before he completed his degree, he won the Bauer Media’s Stars of the year competition and presented a months worth of shows for The Hits Radio.
Since then, his distinctive voice has been heard on Capital North East’s weekend breakfast show on Capital Manchester and Bauer radio station 97.4 Rock FM to name a few.
He also currently co-hosts a podcast titled ‘Help I Sexted My Boss’ where he joins with British etiquette expert, William Hanson and claims to help listeners navigate the daily struggles of modern life.
In 2017, Jordan made a return to Sunderland and headed back to the university to run a masterclass to share his skills with budding radio presenters.
Jordan will be joining The Saturdays singer turned radio presenter, Mollie King for a week on the breakfast show.
He shared a photo on Twitter on Monday, July 29 sporting a Hawaiian shirt and short shorts which he captioned “I mean what was I thinking? #NotTheLoveIslandLook” ahead of the final of the reality TV show.
He has already received plenty of support for the week ahead from his old University and class mates.
And a hilarious video of Jordan falling into a bin has shared on Twitter, with thousands of people liking the embarrassing post.