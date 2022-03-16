Sunderland Symphony Orchestra to perform great works at free spring concert

The city orchestra will stage the seasonal concert at West Park Church, Stockton Road, opposite Park Lane Interchange, on Saturday, March 26 at 7.30pm.

The musicians will bring together two musical themes: America and Music through Time – or as they like to call it ‘Bach to the Future.’

These themes were originally planned for concerts which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra

Mark Greenfield, relational lead for SSO said: "The orchestra is really looking forward our spring concert, which incorporates a diverse blend of music and appeal, ranging from well-known popular classics, to more recent musical scores from stage and screen.

"Despite the Covid restrictions over the past couple of years, the orchestra is attracting new and very talented instrumental players and would encourage people to visit our website and Facebook page to see what Sunderland Symphony Orchestra are doing in the city. We are always pleased to welcome new members to join us, our motto is 'Music makes Friends’."

The America theme will include popular pieces: The Stars and Stripes March by John Sousa, The Crush Collision March by Scott Joplin, variations on a Shaker Melody by Aaron Copland and music from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein and The Magnificent Seven by Elmer Bernstein.

Music through time will capture the some of the most popular classical composition pieces across the centuries, Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring by Johann Bach; Hungarian March by Hector Berlioz; the Finale of Ludwig Beethoven’s 5th Symphony and also including more recent contemporary music from Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The concert is a free ticketed event, however, donations are welcome to support the orchestra’s work.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra performs at many events across the city and recently supported the Red Sky Ball charity event by playing 1980’s Ibiza anthems at the ball.

Some members of the orchestra will also be performing music alongside other events in Backhouse Park on March 27 for the 100 years celebration event of the park.

Free tickets for the spring concert are available from www.sunderlandso.org.uk (go to home page click on poster) or telephone 07887 881 442