Sunderland Airshow 2019: Families' spirits weren't dampened by weather on event's second day
It was another great turn-out for the Sunderland Airshow for the second day of the annual event and while the weather was another wash-out and flight cancellations caused delays, spirits remained high.
Friday, July 26, went down a storm with live music from Scouting For Girls, Pat Sharp and local artists, amazing flying displays and fireworks and with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the line-up for Saturday, July 27 and the promise of the much-anticipated Typhoon, hundreds descended on Seaburn and Roker for the renowned Airshow on its second day.
If you blinked you could have missed the Typhoon but you could definitely hear it.
Downpours and drizzle with cloud and wind did cause some trouble for the displays – with some muddy feet too – but as Councillor Graeme Miller said: “A bit of rain never puts Northerners off.”
Crowds came prepared with their brollies, raincoats and even tents to shelter from the weather but they were happy to get a bit muddy dancing to the Ellis-Bextor classic Murder on the Dancefloor and watching the spectacular flights that were able to take place earlier in the day.
Children were constantly entertained by well-known Disney princesses along with Spider-Man, who joined in with some dancing by the main stage.
Many had their face painted and tried to catch some giant bubbles on Marine Walk. There really was something for everyone to enjoy.
Sunday, July 28, the final day of the event, is eagerly anticipated by all with hopes high for some more sights in the sky.