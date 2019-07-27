Sunderland Airshow 2019: Saturday's flying displays cancelled due to 'low visibility'
The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Sunderland Airshow has been cancelled on Saturday, July 27, due to the weather.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was one of the biggest displays to fall victim to the bad weather conditions.
It was later announced that all flying for the remainder of Saturday has been cancelled.
The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was due to fly over Sunderland as part of the next collection of flying displays on Saturday afternoon.
The Swiss Air Froce PC-7 team, The Tigers Army Para Team and FireFlies Aerobatic Display Team are also among the teams unable to display.
Sadly organisers have now announced that there will be no more displays taking place on Saturday due to the weather.
The Royal Air Force Falcons parachute display team were unable to do their jump again due to the weather conditions.