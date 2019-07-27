Sunderland Airshow 2019: Saturday's flying displays cancelled due to 'low visibility'

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Sunderland Airshow has been cancelled on Saturday, July 27, due to the weather.

By Poppy Kennedy
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 16:50
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performs at the 2017 Sunderland International Airshow. Picture: TOM BANKS

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was one of the biggest displays to fall victim to the bad weather conditions.

It was later announced that all flying for the remainder of Saturday has been cancelled.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was due to fly over Sunderland as part of the next collection of flying displays on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Swiss Air Froce PC-7 team, The Tigers Army Para Team and FireFlies Aerobatic Display Team are also among the teams unable to display.

Sadly organisers have now announced that there will be no more displays taking place on Saturday due to the weather.

Most of the teams are due to display again on Sunday, July 28.

The Royal Air Force Falcons parachute display team were unable to do their jump again due to the weather conditions.