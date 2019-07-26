Sunderland Airshow 2019: Plan your visit with our handy guide to what's on
One of the biggest weekends in Sunderland’s calendar has finally arrived – it’s time for the 2019 airshow!
If you still have not made your mind up about what to see and when, check out our helpful guide for musical performances, flying times and all other sorts of fun.
There will be something for the whole family to enjoy.
Friday, July 26
2pm - 8pm: Drop-in craft workshop sessions with Artventurers at the Big Top
4pm – 5.30pm: Local music artists with support from the Bunker Stage
6pm – 6.05pm: Welcome from Mayor of Sunderland Councillor David Snowdon, Cliffe Park
6.05pm – 6.30pm: Music from The Band of her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, Cliffe Park
6.10pm-6.30pm: RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
6.30pm – 7.05pm: Music set by DJ Pat Sharp, Cliffe Park
7.10pm – 7.30pm: Flying display from Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team
7.35pm – 8.05pm: Music from Vandebilt, Cliffe Park
8.15pm – 8.23pm: Flying display from RAF Typhoon
8.25pm – 8.55pm: Music from Scouting for Girls, Cliffe Park
9pm – 9.15pm: Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team
9.15pm – 9.45pm: Music from Scouting for Girls, Cliffe Park
9.50pm – 10pm: Firework display
Saturday, July 27
Sign up to our daily newsletter
10am – 2pm: Meet and greet sessions and interactive shows with superheroes and princesses at the Big Top
10.30am – 10.50am: Music from Hebburn and Sunderland Sea Cadets Band, Cliffe Park
11am – 5pm: Face painting at Marine Walk
11.15am – 11.50am: Music from The Band of her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, Cliffe Park
11.30am – 4.30pm: Shows from the Bubbleologist at Marine Walk – they will take place every hour
12pm – 2.10pm: Flying display including Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter, The Blades, RAF Typhoon, V-10B Bronco Ultimate Fighters (P-47, P-51, Spitfire, Buchon), RAF Chinook, Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team, RAF Falcons, Parachute Display Team
2pm – 6pm: Cool Science drop-in slime sessions at the Big Top
2.15pm- 2.55pm: Music from Sophie Ellis Bextor, Cliffe Park
3pm-5pm: Flying display including RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team, Strikemaster Pair, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, Wildcat Aerobatics, RAF Tutor, T-33 Shooting Star. The stage programme is hosted by Ray Spencer, with flying commentary provided by George Bacon.
Sunday, July 28
10.30am – 10.50am: Music from Casa Performing Arts, Cliffe Park
11am – 11.20am: Music from Olivia Glover, Cliffe Park
11am – 1.30pm: Drop-in craft workshop sessions with Artventurers at the Big Top
11am – 5pm: Face painting at Marine Walk
11.30am – 11.50am: Music from Bojangles Ukes, Cliffe Park
11.30am – 4.30pm: Shows from the Bubbleologist at Marine Walk – they will take place every hour
12pm – 2.20pm: Flying display including Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter, The Blades, Strikemaster Pair, Wildcat Aerobatics, RAF Tutor Ultimate Fighters (P-47, P-51, Spitfire, Buchon), Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team, RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
2pm until 6pm: Meet and greet sessions and interactive shows with superheroes and princesses at the Big Top
2.20pm – 3pm: Music set by DJ Pat Sharp, Cliffe Park
3.10pm – 5pm: Flying display including RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, OV-10B Bronco, RAF Chinook, T-33 Shooting Star, Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, RAF Typhoon. The stage programme is hosted by Ray Spencer with flying commentary provided by George Bacon.