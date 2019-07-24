Sunderland Airshow 2019: full list of road closures and how to get there

The annual Sunderland Airshow will take place this weekend (26 to 28 July)

Held at the Roker and Seaburn seafronts, the airshow attracts around one million spectators each year, so travel delays and disruption is expected over the course of the three days.

Road closures and travel disruption

Major transport plans are in place in preparation for the airshow to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Streets surrounding the airshow site at the Roker and Seaburn seafronts will be closed to traffic

The A183 Whitburn Road, between Morrison and Bungalow Cafe, will be closed to traffic during the airshow and residential parking restrictions will be in place.

Streets surrounding the airshow site will also be closed to traffic, with full details of the closures outlined by Sunderland City Council on this map.

Superintendent Mark Hall of Northumbria Police said, "We have been working closely with Sunderland City Council, Nexus and other partners to ensure visitors get to and leave the site as efficiently and safely as possible, and that work will continue over the coming days.

"We would encourage visitors to take advantage of the increased public transport which will be in operation.

"Roads will be busy, so please be patient and leave plenty of time for your journey.

"Signs will be in place to direct motorists to designated parking areas – please follow these signs as you approach Sunderland, rather than your sat-nav."

How to get there

Park and ride

Park and ride services will operate from the following three sites over the course of the weekend, with buses dropping travellers off at the event site:

Deptford Terrace (SR4 6DD) to Recreation Park

Friday 26 July

Every 20 minutes, from 2pm to 4pm Every 10 minutes, from 4pm to 11pm

Saturday 27 July and Sunday 28 July

Every 15 minutes, from 9am to 10am Every 7 minutes, from 10am to 6pm Every 15 minutes, from 6pm to 7pm

Fulwell Quarry (SR5 2PQ) to Recreation Park

Saturday 27 July and Sunday 28 July

Every 15 minutes, from 9am to 10am Every 7 minutes, from 10am to 6pm Every 15 minutes, from 6pm to 7pm

Herrington Country Park (DH4 7EL) to Bungalow Cafe

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July

Every 15 minutes, from 9am to 10am Every 7 minutes, from 10am to 6pm Every 15 minutes, from 6pm to 7pm

The cost of using the Park and ride bus service is £2.50 per person, for a return ticket. Under fives travel for free, and card and contactless payments are accepted on the buses.

By car

Those travelling to the airshow by car can park at Seaburn Showfield (next to Morrisons SR6 8EW, and then follow the temporary signage) at a cost of £10.

Free disabled parking is available at the rear of Morrisons (SR6 8AA) and Seaburn Showfield (SR6 8EW), and a blue badge must be displayed in the vehicle.

By bus

An express Stagecoach service will run on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July, with single tickets priced from £2.10 (or £3.50 for a return).

The 510 service calls at Fawcett Street, Wheatsheaf, Stadium of Light Metro, Seaburn Metro and the Airshow (Seaburn Recreation Ground) and will run every few minutes from 10am until 7pm.

Free national concessionary passes, Day Rovers, Network One passes and Sunderland dayrider and megarider tickets are also valid to travel on the 510 service.

By Metro

The nearest Metro station to the heart of the airshow is Seaburn, which is a 15-minute walk from the seafront.

When leaving the event, Seaburn, St Peter's and Stadium of Light are all within easy reach depending where you are on the site, and additional Metro services will be running.

By train

Those travelling to the event by train can take the Metro without needing to leave the station, or can walk from the station to the seafront in 30 minutes.