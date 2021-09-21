Stage times for Sunderland's Kubix Festival: When will The Levellers, The Futureheads, Peter Hook and the Light and more be on?
The Herrington Country Park’s festival is back following a year away and rescheduled dates.
Kubix Festival’s organizers has announced the stage times for this year’s event – the first time the festival has been hosted since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The festival will see two days of action across two stages at Herrington Country Park.
The Levellers will headline the main stage on Saturday, October 2, with local heroes The Futureheads closing out the festival’s second stage.
Peter Hook will also bring his band to Kubix with a string of hits. The co-founder and bassist for Joy Division and New Order will be sure to please crowds with aset full of classic new wave and post punk anthems.
Other bands playing throughout the day include New Model Army, Cast and the Farm.
Kubix Festival was initially scheduled to return in July, but was postponed to October due to government rescrictions.
On Friday, October 8, pop and dance acts including the Vengaboys, N-Trance and B*Witched make the journey to Wearside.
Full listings for Saturday, Octiber 2, is as follows:
Main Stage
21:40 – Levellers
20:10 – Peter Hook and the Light
18:40 – New Model Army
17:15 – Selecter
15:55 – Cast
14:35 – Sleeper
13:15 – The Wedding Present
12:00 – Wilko Johnson
Second Stage
21:40 – The Futureheads
20:20 – The Farm
19:00 – Hugh Cornwell
17:40 – Dreadzone
16:20 – The Primitives
15:10 – Death of Guitar Pop
14:00 – Urban Voodoo Machine
13:00 – Duncan Reed and the Big Heads
12:00 – Crashed Out