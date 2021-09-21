Stage times for Sunderland's Kubix Festival: When will The Levellers, The Futureheads, Peter Hook and the Light and more be on?

The Levellers will be headlining Kubix Festival this year

Kubix Festival’s organizers has announced the stage times for this year’s event – the first time the festival has been hosted since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will see two days of action across two stages at Herrington Country Park.

The Levellers will headline the main stage on Saturday, October 2, with local heroes The Futureheads closing out the festival’s second stage.

Peter Hook will also bring his band to Kubix with a string of hits. The co-founder and bassist for Joy Division and New Order will be sure to please crowds with aset full of classic new wave and post punk anthems.

Other bands playing throughout the day include New Model Army, Cast and the Farm.

Kubix Festival was initially scheduled to return in July, but was postponed to October due to government rescrictions.

On Friday, October 8, pop and dance acts including the Vengaboys, N-Trance and B*Witched make the journey to Wearside.

Full listings for Saturday, Octiber 2, is as follows:

Main Stage

21:40 – Levellers

20:10 – Peter Hook and the Light

18:40 – New Model Army

17:15 – Selecter

15:55 – Cast

14:35 – Sleeper

13:15 – The Wedding Present

12:00 – Wilko Johnson

Second Stage

21:40 – The Futureheads

20:20 – The Farm

19:00 – Hugh Cornwell

17:40 – Dreadzone

16:20 – The Primitives

15:10 – Death of Guitar Pop

14:00 – Urban Voodoo Machine

13:00 – Duncan Reed and the Big Heads