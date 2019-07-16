South Shields lass Harley Brash joins the Love Island cast
Harley Brash will join the hunt for love on the hit TV show, Love Island, as three new contestants join the cast the final looms.
Following the brutal exit of Joanna Chimonides after her fellow islanders picked Liverpool firefighter, Michael Griffiths, to stay, three new islanders are on their way to rock the villa.
Along with with newbies India Reynolds and Greg O’Shea, Harley Brash is set to be joining the cast less than two weeks before the final.
Harley, a 20-year-old estate agent, is listed as being from Newcastle on the show but she is actually a South Shields lass.
The new Love Island star claims to be going into the villa in the hopes to find love as she has been single for a year.
She could start to cause some friction between the existing couples and she thinks she’ll be a good fit for the show.
She told ITV “I’m a girls’ girl but I wouldn’t be afraid to step on some toes if I have to.
“I’m such a positive person I hate negative energy, if you’ve got that stay away from me.”
She claims that in the villa she’ll always tell a girl first if she likes the guy they are coupled up with but then “the game is on.”
She told ITV: “I wouldn’t be sneaky or snakey but if I’ve told someone I like someone, don’t think I’m going to hold back.”
Harley is set to fit in well on the show as it is reported that she is friends with some of the Islanders from previous years and has met current cast member and fellow northern lass, Amber Gill, who is no longer in a romantic couple after splitting with Michael.
You can try to get your hands on tickets to the Love Island final which is set to take place on Monday, July 29 which means Harley doesn’t have long to find ‘the one.’