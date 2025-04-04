Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rosie Ramsey is the latest guest-star to join the line-up of the highly anticipated performance Something in the Water.

The live show will bring together a generation of the brightest northern stars from the charts, the stage and the screen.

Presented by Joe McElderry and powered by the North East funk-soul supergroup Groovetrain, Something in the Water blends a cabaret-style show with a live music concert, at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal.

Rosie Ramsey has joined the cast of Something In The Water in Newcsatle | Getty Images

Rosie will join stars already announced for the one off performances including Steph McGovern as Host and Sonny Tennet and Jill Halfpenny as performers.

Proceeds from Something in the Water will be donated to Newcastle Theatre Royal Trust and North East Music Opportunities (NEMO) CIC. This funding will help more children and young people find their own star through music and the performing arts.

Ramsey is a renowned podcaster, author, and television presenter. Alongside her husband, comedian Chris Ramsey, she co-hosts the award-winning podcast Shagged, Married, Annoyed. as well as a TV chat show.

Family tickets and Under 16s concessions are available, as well as VIP meet and greet packages. Something in the Water will be performed at Newcastle Theatre Royal for two performances on Sunday, May 18. Tickets can be bought through the venue’s box office online or over the phone.

